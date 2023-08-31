

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra declared a Public Health Emergency for the state of Florida to address the health impacts of Hurricane Idalia.



Idalia was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm as it crossed the Florida Peninsula into Georgia Wednesday.



Heavy rains and wind wreaked havoc in the southeast with life-threatening flooding and widespread power outages. Two people died as fierce winds and torrential rains lashed across Florida.



Some communities in the Big Bend region were isolated by floodwaters and fallen trees.



More than 300,000 customers across Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina are without power as of early Thursday, reports say.



According to the National Hurricane Center and National Weather Service, tropical storm-force winds will affect portions of the southeastern U.S. coast through Thursday. Areas of flash, urban, and moderate river flooding, with considerable impacts, are expected from east central Georgia, through eastern South Carolina and eastern North Carolina into Thursday.



The storm is heading towards north-easterly direction with 60 mph winds, NHC said in its latest update.



'Idalia is expected to produce additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches across coastal North Carolina through this afternoon. This rainfall will lead to areas of flash, urban, and moderate river flooding, with considerable impacts.'



Ahead of Hurricane Idalia, FEMA Region 4 activated its Regional Response Coordination Center. Commodities were moved to Maxwell Air Force Base from FEMA's distribution center warehouse in Atlanta.



U.S. Coast Guard units throughout the Seventh District strategically positioned personnel, assets and equipment to respond to emergencies resulting from Hurricane Idalia.



President Joe Biden had already declared an emergency in Florida and ordered Federal assistance to supplement response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from the Tropical Storm.



Brett H. Howard of FEMA has been appointed to coordinate Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.



HHS said the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) deployed approximately 68 emergency response personnel to the state.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX