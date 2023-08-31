The indexing leader offers pure-play semiconductor exposure allowing for diversified access to the rapidly-growing and oft-turbulent sector

MarketVector IndexesTM ("MarketVector") is pleased to announce pure play semiconductor indexes, MVIS® US Listed Semiconductor 25 Index (MVSMH) and MVIS® US Listed Semiconductor 10% Capped ESG Index (MVSMC) have exceeded a combined USD 10 billion in assets under management.

As semiconductors permeate every aspect of society, the industry unleashes unimaginable computational power while also powering many future growth themes.

"We believe that unlike many emerging technology trends, the value of semiconductors has been firmly-established and is considered foundational to innovation," said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO of MarketVector. "We are excited to see the dramatic growth displayed by our pure-play semiconductor index offerings, which highlights the value of targeted, diversified exposure to this vital technology sub-sector."

The MVIS® US Listed Semiconductor 25 Index (MVSMH) tracks the performance of the 25 largest and most liquid US exchange-listed companies in the semiconductor industry. This is a modified market cap-weighted index, and only includes companies that generate at least 50% of their revenue from semiconductors or semiconductor equipment. The MVIS® US Listed Semiconductor 10% Capped ESG Index (MVSMC) tracks the performance of the 25 largest and most liquid US exchange-listed companies in the semiconductor industry, employing a 10% capping scheme. The MVSMC only includes companies that generate at least 50% of their revenue from semiconductors or semiconductor equipment.

Visit MarketVector's website for more information on the MVIS® US Listed Semiconductor 25 Index (MVSMH) and MVIS® US Listed Semiconductor 10% Capped ESG Index (MVSMC).

About MarketVector Indexes www.marketvector.com

MarketVector IndexesTM ("MarketVector") is a regulated Benchmark Administrator in Europe, incorporated in Germany and registered with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). MarketVector maintains indexes under the MarketVectorTM, MVIS and BlueStar names. With a mission to accelerate index innovation globally, MarketVector is best known for its broad suite of Thematic indexes, long-running expertise in Hard Asset-linked Equity indexes, and its pioneering Digital Asset index family. MarketVector is proud to partner with more than 25 Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) issuers and index fund managers in markets worldwide, with approximately USD 29 billion in assets under management.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230831634586/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Eunjeong Kang, MarketVector

+49 (0) 69 4056 695 55

media-enquiries@marketvector.com

Sam Marinelli, Gregory FCA on behalf of MarketVector

610-246-9928

sam@gregoryfca.com