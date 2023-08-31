

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's economy expanded at a slightly slower pace in the second quarter, as initially estimated, the latest data from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.



Gross domestic product, or GDP, advanced 2.3 percent year-on-year in the June quarter, slower than the previous quarter's increase of 2.5 percent. That was in line with the flash data published on July 31.



On a quarterly basis, GDP remained flat in the second quarter versus a 1.6 percent increase in the preceding quarter. There was no change in figures compared to the initial report.



The positive contribution of net external demand to GDP year-on-year growth rate decreased to 1.4 percentage points from 2.4 percentage points in the previous quarter, with a more pronounced deceleration of exports of goods and services in volume than that of imports of goods and services, the agency said.



Final consumption expenditure grew 1.3 percent over the year, while gross capital formation declined at a slowed pace of 0.6 percent in the second quarter versus a 4.5 percent sharp fall in the March quarter.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX