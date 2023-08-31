The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 31
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 30 August 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 30 August 2023 87.67p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 85.37p per ordinary share
31 August 2023
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45