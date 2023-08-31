Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 31
[31.08.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.08.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|10,151,951.00
|USD
|0
|61,631,855.42
|6.0709
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.08.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,042,930.00
|EUR
|185,000.00
|16,816,796.21
|5.5265
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.08.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|4,612,921.00
|GBP
|0
|37,747,797.26
|8.1831
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.08.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,617,976.00
|GBP
|0
|12,378,270.11
|7.6505
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.08.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|25,510.00
|SEK
|0
|2,531,908.40
|99.2516