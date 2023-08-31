Wound Care Market size worth USD 30.52 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 4.61% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Wound Care Market Size By Product, By Wound Type, By End-User, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Wound Care Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Wound Care Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.61% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 20.18 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 30.52 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Wound Care Market: Rising Prevalence of Chronic Wounds and Surgical Procedures Drive Growth

The global Wound Care Market is witnessing remarkable growth, fueled by the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds and a surge in surgical procedures worldwide. The comprehensive management of various injuries, wounds, and ulcers to promote optimal healing and prevent infections forms the core of Wound Care practices. Chronic wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and venous leg ulcers, have garnered substantial attention due to factors such as obesity, diabetes, and the aging population. Simultaneously, the escalating number of surgical interventions underscores the necessity for effective wound care management to minimize surgical site infections and expedite wound healing.

Market Drivers:

The persistent rise in chronic wounds acts as a significant driver for the Wound Care Market. Conditions such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and venous leg ulcers are becoming increasingly prevalent due to demographic shifts and the escalating incidence of obesity and diabetes. According to the latest data, the annual incidence of global diabetic foot ulcers ranges from 9.1 to 26.1 million cases. Moreover, a substantial percentage (15-25%) of diabetes mellitus patients face the risk of developing diabetic foot ulcers during their lifetime. These alarming figures emphasize the pressing need for specialized wound care solutions.

The surge in surgical procedures worldwide further augments the demand for advanced wound care products and treatments. An annual average of over 310 million major surgeries is performed globally, with around 40-50 million surgeries taking place in the United States alone. As surgical interventions continue to rise, effective wound care becomes paramount in preventing surgical site infections and fostering optimal wound healing. This trend has led to an increased adoption of wound care products across surgical settings leading the Wound Care Market growth.

Outlook:

The Wound Care Market's future trajectory is poised for continued expansion, driven by the growing prevalence of chronic wounds and the increasing frequency of surgical procedures. Technological advancements in wound care solutions, including innovative wound dressings and active wound healing therapies, are anticipated to significantly enhance patient outcomes. However, challenges persist in terms of limited reimbursement coverage for wound care products and treatments, particularly in cost-sensitive healthcare systems.

Key Players:

The Wound Care Market boasts a dynamic landscape with several key players contributing to its growth and innovation. Leading companies in the market include:

ConvaTec Group PLC

Smith & Nephew

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Advancis Medical

Baxter International

URGO Medical

Bactiguard AB

Medtronic

3M

Derma Sciences Inc. (Integra LifeSciences)

These industry stalwarts are driving advancements in wound care technologies, products, and treatments. In-depth company overviews, ranking analyses, regional and industry footprints, along with ACE Matrix evaluations, provide insight into the strategic positioning and influence of these key players.

As the global healthcare landscape evolves, the Wound Care Market remains pivotal in its role to address chronic wounds, enhance surgical outcomes, and ensure optimal patient care.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Wound Care Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Wound Care Market into Product, Wound Type, End-User, And Geography.

Wound Care Market, by Product

Advanced Wound Dressing



Surgical Wound Care



Traditional Wound Care



Wound Therapy Devices

Wound Care Market, by Wound Type

Surgical & Traumatic Wounds



Diabetic Foot Ulcers



Pressure Ulcers



Venous Leg Ulcers



Burns & Other Wounds

Wound Care Market, by End-User

Hospitals and Clinics



Long-term Patient Care



Home Care Settings



Others

Wound Care Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa





Latin America

