Copenhagen, Denmark--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2023) - The project team is positioning Froggies Token as a key player in the crypto space by adding CertiK certified token and staking contracts to their ecosystem. Froggies' staking platform has 3 different staking options: 3, 6 and 12 months, and is differentiating itself from others through an integrated high burning mechanism that supports the deflationary tokenomics. Froggies Token has followed recent events in the space, where staking contracts have been hacked and has therefore gone through a rigorously CertiK audit to secure a safe staking platform for their investors.

The staking contract is the first part of an ecosystem where the Froggies team envision that several utilities can be developed within the realm of entertainment and hence foster a sustainable ecosystem, where it all is connected.

The current BSC token and staking contracts have already been code optimized to ensure low gas fees and interoperability on multiple chains and bridging to other chains are also in their road map.

Froggies token was launched in November 2021 by a Global Team.

