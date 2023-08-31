Ashtead Group Plc - Notice of Dividend Currency Exchange Rate - Final Dividend
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 31
Ashtead Group plc
31 August 2023
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
NOTICE OF DIVIDEND CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE - FINAL DIVIDEND
On 13 June 2023, Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announced a final dividend of 85.0 US cents per share ("Final Dividend").
Eligible shareholders will continue to receive their dividends in sterling, unless an election to receive dividends in US dollars (USD) has been completed and registered with the Company's registrars. The deadline for the currency election in respect of the Final Dividend was 25 August 2023 and was communicated to shareholders on 13 June 2023.
Set out below is the currency exchange rate for shareholders who will receive the Final Dividend in sterling:
Final Dividend declared
Exchange rate (GBP/USD)
Dividend to be paid for shareholders receiving dividends in sterling
85.0 US cents per share
1.2640
67.25 pence per share
The dividend will be paid on 12 September 2023 to shareholders who were on the register at the close of business on 11 August 2023.
