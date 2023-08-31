Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Dieser Penny kann den "Tenbagger" wirklich packen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 894565 | ISIN: GB0000536739 | Ticker-Symbol: 0LC
Tradegate
30.08.23
13:34 Uhr
64,50 Euro
-1,00
-1,53 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,5066,5017:25
65,0066,0016:21
PR Newswire
31.08.2023 | 17:06
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ashtead Group Plc - Notice of Dividend Currency Exchange Rate - Final Dividend

Ashtead Group Plc - Notice of Dividend Currency Exchange Rate - Final Dividend

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 31

Ashtead Group plc

31 August 2023

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

NOTICE OF DIVIDEND CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE - FINAL DIVIDEND

On 13 June 2023, Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announced a final dividend of 85.0 US cents per share ("Final Dividend").

Eligible shareholders will continue to receive their dividends in sterling, unless an election to receive dividends in US dollars (USD) has been completed and registered with the Company's registrars. The deadline for the currency election in respect of the Final Dividend was 25 August 2023 and was communicated to shareholders on 13 June 2023.

Set out below is the currency exchange rate for shareholders who will receive the Final Dividend in sterling:

Final Dividend declared

Exchange rate (GBP/USD)

Dividend to be paid for shareholders receiving dividends in sterling

85.0 US cents per share

1.2640

67.25 pence per share

The dividend will be paid on 12 September 2023 to shareholders who were on the register at the close of business on 11 August 2023.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw - 020 7726 9700


© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.