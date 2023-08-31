Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp on STO Structured Products (395/23)

Nordea Bank Abp has applied to have 2 bond loans delisted from STO Structured Products. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the following 2 bond loans. Short name: NBFO_SIF_2164ACSVBOLT ISIN: SE0013233798 Trading code: NBFO_SIF_2164ACSVBOLT Short name: NBFO SIF 2411BACCO ISIN: SE0015504980 Trading code: NBFO_SIF_2411BACCO The last day of trading will be on September 01, 2023. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.