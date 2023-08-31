Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
31.08.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Rightbridge Ventures Group AB receives observation status (455/23)

Today, on August 31, 2023, Rightbridge Ventures Group AB (the "Company")
disclosed its interim report for the second quarter of 2023 with information on
the Company's financial situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares
(RIGHTB, ISIN code SE0019070749, order book ID 249469) and equity rights
(RIGHTB TO1, ISIN code SE0020050987, order book ID 292262) in Rightbridge
Ventures Group AB shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
