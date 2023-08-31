Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.08.2023

ACCESSWIRE
31.08.2023 | 17:38
Vanguard Renewables: Waste Not: How One Massachusetts Company is Recycling Food Waste and Manure Into Renewable Energy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / Vanguard Renewables:

By combining cow manure with inedible food waste, we create renewable energy and mitigate GHG emissions.

Our Farm Powered solution is:

  • Better for the planet: up to zero carbon emissions
  • Better for your business: our experts will create a customizable materials management for your food or beverage company
  • Better for your values: your waste can build a healthy planet and community

We've recycled over 4,239,869 tons of food and farm waste and mitigated 2,459,142 tons of CO2E since 2014.

We'll help you harness the power of waste: www.foodwaste.com

Vanguard Renewables' Farm Powered Anaerobic Digester

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Vanguard Renewables on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Vanguard Renewables
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/vanguard-renewables
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Vanguard Renewables

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/779071/waste-not-how-one-massachusetts-company-is-recycling-food-waste-and-manure-into-renewable-energy

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
