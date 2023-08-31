Vanguard Renewables: Waste Not: How One Massachusetts Company is Recycling Food Waste and Manure Into Renewable Energy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / Vanguard Renewables:
By combining cow manure with inedible food waste, we create renewable energy and mitigate GHG emissions.
Our Farm Powered solution is:
- Better for the planet: up to zero carbon emissions
- Better for your business: our experts will create a customizable materials management for your food or beverage company
- Better for your values: your waste can build a healthy planet and community
We've recycled over 4,239,869 tons of food and farm waste and mitigated 2,459,142 tons of CO2E since 2014.
Vanguard Renewables' Farm Powered Anaerobic Digester
