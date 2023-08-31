YouSolar, Inc.: YouSolar Wants to Bring Independent Power To The World - And Millionaires Are Reportedly Its Most Eager Early Customers

Interested in investing in the YouSolar campaign? Click here to get started.

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / The adoption of widespread renewable energy is no longer a question of technology but rather the burdensome bureaucratic processes and financial obstacles faced by utility-scale wind and solar power plants. These projects often have to wait for years to connect to the power grid, only to be hit with expensive fees. The application process - known as the interconnection queue - is not only delaying the distribution of clean power but also effectively impeding the United States from achieving its climate goals.

The backlog in the interconnection queue is indicative of a larger issue for the country's climate efforts. The U.S. lacks an adequate number of transmission lines to support the transition from a fossil fuel-dependent electricity system to a decarbonized energy grid. Some industry leaders like YouSolar are looking to decentralization as a solution.

Decentralized energy systems or distributed energy systems refer to a network of localized power sources that generate electricity closer to where it is consumed. These systems typically include renewable sources of energy, such as solar panels, wind turbines or small hydropower facilities that produce power on a smaller scale. Decentralized energy systems have a more flexible and resilient design than traditional systems, which rely on large power plants and transmission lines. They offer a wide range of benefits like reduced transmission losses, enhanced reliability, improved energy security and greater flexibility in accommodating new technologies such as electric vehicles.

One of the key components of this decentralized power infrastructure is a nanogrid. A nanogrid is designed to provide primary power to an entire home without relying on the grid for peak loads. It acts as a vital building block in creating a 100% clean energy future. YouSolar has developed a fully integrated solar nanogrid, the Powerbloc®. The PowerBloc is a primary power solution for residential and business applications and provides an uninterrupted power supply for the entire building.

The PowerBloc is a fully-integrated solar nanogrid that includes advanced solar panel electronics. It acts as an Uninterrupted Power Supply for the entire home and contains an energy management system that uses solar and load forecasts to decide how to optimize the use of the batteries. One of the more unique characteristics of the PowerBloc is its modular design. This design feature means the system is flexible and can be upgraded if needed or desired.

YouSolar is already seeing success in California's wine country and along the Big Sur coast. The company's primary customers are currently affluent, self-reliant homeowners who live off-grid, want a reliable and clean power supply and are willing to pay for it. The demand is clear. In 2021, the residential battery market size was valued at $12 billion. By 2028, the market is expected to rise to over $49 billion with a compound annual growth rate of 17.75%. Part of the driving force toward independent electricity is the unreliability of the main electrical grid.

YouSolar aims to become a leading provider of independent power systems in the luxury residential market. The company has cultivated a network of premium electricians, builders and architects who incorporate YouSolar's nanogrid technology into the homes they design and construct.

YouSolar also plans to create awareness for its independent power solution and eventually expand into broader markets. In addition to the luxury segment, the company sees potential in the small commercial market, as high-end homes have power and energy requirements similar to small commercial applications. The company is already in preliminary discussions with partners to deploy fleets of nanogrids to businesses, offering them cost savings on utility power and protection against power outages. This market diversification positions YouSolar for continued growth and success in the luxury sector and beyond.

Click here to read more about YouSolar's raise and to invest.

