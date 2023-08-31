Franklin Templeton: Clarion Partners Becomes a Signatory of the CFA Institute Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Code

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / Franklin Templeton

Clarion Partners is proud to announce we have committed to the voluntary CFA Institute Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Code for Investment Professionals in the United States and Canada ("DEI Code"). Launched in February 2022, the DEI Code provides investment industry organizations with an action-oriented and principles-based framework through which to drive measurable and meaningful change concerning diversity, equity, and inclusion within organizations.

As a DEI Code signatory, Clarion Partners commits to six Principles that seek to drive DEI progress as it relates to the talent pipeline, staff acquisition, promotion and retention, leadership, influence, and measurement. In addition, signatories commit to accelerating and amplifying the impact of their commitment by making the economic, business, and moral case for DEI within the investment industry.

David Gilbert, CEO of Clarion Partners, comments: "At Clarion Partners, we believe that diversity, equity, and inclusion are integral to our success. Our endorsement of the CFA DEI Code serves as a public affirmation of our dedication to accountability and progress. We are not only building a stronger Firm but also supporting broader evolution in the commercial real estate industry."

Sarah Maynard, ASIP, Global Head of External Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at the CFA Institute comments: "In working together to improve diversity, equity, and inclusion in the investment industry, signatory organizations are making clear their public commitment to delivering on the work and change that they need to do to participate meaningfully in this effort. I'm delighted to welcome Clarion Partners to the growing number of organizations committed to the principles of the DEI Code."

To view the DEI Code for the Investment Profession and accompanying materials, visit: cfainstitute.org/deicode.

About Clarion Partners, LLC

Clarion Partners, LLC, has been a leading real estate investment manager for over 40 years. Headquartered in New York, the firm maintains strategically located offices across the United States and Europe. With more than $81.6 billion in total real estate and debt assets under management, Clarion Partners offers a broad range of real estate strategies across the risk/return spectrum to approximately 500 institutional investors across the globe. Clarion Partners is an independent subsidiary of Franklin Templeton. More information about the firm is available at www.clarionpartners.com.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of July 31, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

