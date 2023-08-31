Comcast Corporation: Comcast RISE Reaches New Program Milestone of Supporting 13,500 Small Businesses Nationwide

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Now in its third year, Comcast RISE celebrates providing more than $125 million in total monetary, marketing, and technology grants to strengthen and empower small businesses. In 2023, 500 small Businesses in Baltimore, Detroit, Memphis, Philadelphia, and Portland, OR were awarded comprehensive grant packages.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / Comcast announced 500 additional small business recipients that will receive comprehensive grant packages that include business consultation services, educational resources, a $5,000 monetary grant, creative production, media schedule, and a technology makeover.

The distribution of these grants in five new cities is part of Comcast's ongoing commitment to supporting the growth of all small businesses, while advancing the objectives of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and community investment. Comcast RISE was created to help businesses and their communities thrive, with a focus on economic growth.

The cities in this round included Baltimore, Detroit, Memphis, Philadelphia, and Portland, OR. A total of 100 grants per city, or 500 grants overall, were announced today and will be awarded in September 2023, bringing the total number of recipients to date to 13,500.

"During the past two and a half years, we have listened to feedback and taken the learnings from this program and have found new ways to further empower and strengthen even more small businesses and entrepreneurs, who are the backbone of our economy and local communities," said Loren Hudson, SVP and Chief Diversity Officer for Comcast Cable.

By offering grant packages that include complimentary marketing, technology, financial grants, business consulting, entrepreneurship training, we can further our efforts to positively impact small businesses, into 2024 and beyond, and help them to shift from pandemic recovery to long-term growth. LOREN HUDSON SVP and Chief Diversity Officer for Comcast Cable

Comcast RISE stands for Representation, Investment, Strength, and Empowerment. Comcast RISE was created in November 2020 to help small businesses hardest hit by COVID-19, from bakeries and barber shops to childcare centers and cleaning services, by providing the grants needed to survive and recover. The program has evolved from helping businesses survive the pandemic, to helping businesses and their communities achieve stronger economic growth.

The grant packages include:

CONSULTATION - Assessment of business and tactical planning; business to business coaching; and mentorship to advise on how to grow business.

- Assessment of business and tactical planning; business to business coaching; and mentorship to advise on how to grow business. EDUCATION RESOURCES - Educational content and resources tailored specifically for entrepreneurs.

- Educational content and resources tailored specifically for entrepreneurs. MONETARY GRANT - $5,000 monetary grant to invest in growth and sustainability.

- $5,000 monetary grant to invest in growth and sustainability. CREATIVE PRODUCTION & MEDIA - Production of a 30-second TV commercial, plus a media strategy consultation and a 180-day media placement schedule.

- Production of a 30-second TV commercial, plus a media strategy consultation and a 180-day media placement schedule. TECHNOLOGY MAKEOVER - Computer equipment and Internet, Voice and Cybersecurity services for 12 months.

In addition, any small business owner can visit the Comcast RISE destination on the X1 platform featuring aggregated small business news, tips, insights, and more. Just say "Comcast RISE" into the X1 voice remote.

Comcast RISE is part of Project UP, the company's comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities.

More information is available at www.ComcastRISE.com.

