The Lifetime Value Company Named a 2023 Fortune Best Medium Workplace by Great Place To Work and Fortune Media and Earns 2023 Great Place To Work Certification

This year 100% of employees said The Lifetime Value Company is a great place to work - 43 points higher than the average U.S. company.

NEW CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected The Lifetime Value Company (LTVCo.) for the 2023 Fortune Best Medium Workplaces List. This is LTVCo.'s first time being named to this prestigious list, previously earning a spot on the Fortune Best Small Workplaces in 2021 and 2022, and coming in at No. 39 in the 2023 medium category. Earning a spot means that LTVCo. is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

To determine the Best Medium Workplaces list, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of over 210,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified companies with 100 to 999 U.S. employees.

"We're incredibly proud of the fact that even amidst a period of growth, we've managed to uphold our outstanding company culture. To receive this honor in the medium category, while previously recognized in the Best Small Workplaces list, is a testament not only to the exceptional individuals we've welcomed to our team but to all employees at LTVCo.," said Josh Levy, CEO and co-founder of The Lifetime Value Company. "At the heart of every successful company is a culture that resonates with its employees, a culture that encourages growth, and fosters a sense of unity and cohesion. Such is the culture that we have cultivated."

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell says, "Fortune congratulates the companies on the 2023 Best Medium Workplaces List, whose business practices prove that it doesn't take a big headcount to make a big impact."

In addition to being one of the best medium-sized businesses to work for in the country, LTVCo. has again been Certified by Great Place To Work®, marking its third year in a row receiving the honor. This distinguished certification is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at LTVCo. This year, 100% of employees said it's a great place to work - 43 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that The Lifetime Value Company stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"Achieving the Great Place To Work-Certified status for the third year in a row is truly remarkable," Levy said. "This certification underlines our team's genuine dedication towards shaping an environment where everyone can thrive and find joy in their work."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

In 2023, LTVCo. has also been named as one of Fortune's Best Workplaces in New York as well as one of Fortune's Best Workplaces for Millennials. In 2022, LTVCo. also ranked as one of Fortune's Best Small Workplaces and Best Workplaces in New York.

About LTVCo.

The Lifetime Value Company is a tech company with a culture of innovation and passion for data. We build and ship best-in-class apps and web-based products and tools that put the power of information into the hands of our customers. Our mission is to help people discover, understand and use data in their everyday lives. Learn more at www.ltvco.com and on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Great Place to Work Certification

Great Place To Work® Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work Certified.

About the Fortune Best Medium Workplaces List

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Medium Workplaces List by surveying companies employing 7.5 million people in the U.S., with 1.3 million confidential responses received. Of those, more than 210,000 responses were received from employees at companies eligible for the Best Medium Workplaces list, and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company scores are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index Survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List.

