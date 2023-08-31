Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Dieser Penny kann den "Tenbagger" wirklich packen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.08.2023 | 17:48
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Business Research Company: An Overview of the Veterinary Healthcare Industry: Projected Market Size, Growth Rate, and Dominant Regions, By The Global Market Model From TBRC

A Comprehensive Global Veterinary Healthcare Industry Overview: Major Leaders, Market Size, Growth Trends, Regional Analysis, and Forecast

LONDON, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the most recent analysis of the veterinary healthcare market by the Global Market Model, consistent expansion has been projected for the market. The substantial inflation rates have been factored into the equation, causing an upsurge in veterinary care costs as well as elevated prices for drugs and animal feed. These considerations were already integrated into our prior forecast update, consequently maintaining the stability of our predictions for this market in the current update cycle. However, it's important to note that the market's growth might be restrained due to decreased rates of pet adoption and reduced expenditures on pets.

Tbrc logo


Noteworthy points from the Global Market Model's forecast for the veterinary healthcare market comprise:

  • The worldwide veterinary healthcare sector attained a valuation of $177.9 billion in the year 2022.
  • The veterinary healthcare market represented 0.2% of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
  • A Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3% is anticipated for the veterinary healthcare market within the period spanning from 2022 to 2032.
  • Prominent catalysts for the veterinary healthcare market encompass the heightened adoption of pet insurance and the availability of advanced treatment choices.
  • The veterinary services domain stood as the largest sector within the veterinary healthcare market, contributing to 72.3% of the total in 2022.
  • The United States held the foremost position in the veterinary healthcare market, constituting 42.4% of the overall market share in 2022.

Gain more insights into the veterinary healthcare industry trends with a free consultation:

https://bit.ly/40IIkfq

The Global Market Model offers insights on the following key industry indicators for the veterinary healthcare industry -

  1. Number of dentists
  2. Number of hospitals
  3. Number of MRI units
  4. Number of nurses
  5. Number of pharmacies
  6. Number of pharmacists
  7. Number of physicians
  8. Number of surgical procedures
  9. Parkinson prevalence rate
  10. Peptic ulcer prevalence rate
  11. Private healthcare expenditure
  12. Public healthcare expenditure
  13. Rheumatoid arthritis prevalence rate
  14. Thalassemia prevalence rate
  15. Tuberculosis prevalence rate

Leverage the capabilities of the Global Market Model to gain access to essential information about the veterinary healthcare industry. We're available to cater to your distinct needs and preferences -

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model/demo-request

Global Market Model - World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics for 7000 markets across 58 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact us:

Global Market Model - https://bit.ly/4383TaW
Europe: +44 207 1930 708Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Follow us on:
LinkedIn:https://co.linkedin.com/company/global-market-modelgmm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/3970581/tbrc_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/an-overview-of-the-veterinary-healthcare-industry-projected-market-size-growth-rate-and-dominant-regions-by-the-global-market-model-from-tbrc-301914950.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.