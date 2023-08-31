Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.08.2023

WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037 | Ticker-Symbol: 27S
Düsseldorf
31.08.23
16:30 Uhr
20,650 Euro
+0,200
+0,98 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,65020,70018:56
20,65020,70018:29
ACCESSWIRE
31.08.2023 | 17:59
Albertsons Companies' Intermountain Division Establishes Food Pantry

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / Albertsons Companies:

Albertsons Companies' Intermountain Division recently teamed up with Kellogg's to establish a food pantry at Capital High School in Boise, ID. Thanks to the Intermountain team for supporting their community and fighting food insecurity at a local level, so all our neighbors thrive.

Albertsons Companies Foundation's Nourishing Neighbors and Kellogg's team up to start a food pantry in a high school in Boise, ID.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/779072/albertsons-companies-intermountain-division-establishes-food-pantry

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
