Albertsons Companies' Intermountain Division Establishes Food Pantry

Albertsons Companies' Intermountain Division recently teamed up with Kellogg's to establish a food pantry at Capital High School in Boise, ID. Thanks to the Intermountain team for supporting their community and fighting food insecurity at a local level, so all our neighbors thrive.

Albertsons Companies Foundation's Nourishing Neighbors and Kellogg's team up to start a food pantry in a high school in Boise, ID.

