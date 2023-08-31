ACCESSWIRE Shares 4 Key Performance Indicators of Successful Press Release Campaigns

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / As businesses increasingly leverage press release distribution services to reach their target audience, it's important to understand the key performance indicators (KPIs) that can be used to measure success.

ACCESSWIRE , a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide, believes in the power of data to inform business decisions.

In fact, customers receive a comprehensive analysis report with every campaign they send, which helps companies calculate their return on investment, understand if they need to adjust and/or strengthen their communications strategy, as well as track and monitor online coverage.

"Data tells a story and that's why we provide individual analysis reports with each campaign to empower our customers to maximize their investment while amplifying their news," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "Our analysis reports paired with an understanding of the KPIs to pay attention to help our customers see the big picture of how their press release distribution efforts are impacting their strategy and bottom line."

ACCESSWIRE outlined the following KPIs for businesses to consider:

Website traffic - A bump in website traffic can indicate the impact of a press release campaign. Look at the release's date and compare it to the daily traffic stats in Google Analytics.

Downloads - This is an important metric for brands that have released a new app or educational resource as a PDF. A press release campaign that coincides with an increase in downloads is solid evidence the messaging and content were effective.

Social media engagement - A positive surge in social media engagement following a campaign signals the content hit the mark. This information helps brands better understand what their audience cares about to model future campaigns around.

Sales - This is perhaps the most important KPI as it proves a press release campaign had a significant impact on a company's bottom line. An increase in sales validates the press release campaign amplified their content to the right audience.

To learn more about ACCESSWIRE's press release distribution services, visit accesswire.com

###

About ACCESSWIRE/Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com .

Issuer Direct Corporation Media Contacts:

Brian R. Balbirnie

+1 919-481-4000

brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

Jennifer Hammers

+1 919-481-4000

jennifer.hammers@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: ACCESSWIRE