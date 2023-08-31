Discovery Education Supports Students and Educators With Free Financial Literacy Resources During College Savings Month and Beyond

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / During September's College Savings Month, Discovery Education is supporting students by providing free digital resources to promote financial literacy and planning. These resources, ranging from an immersive entrepreneurship game to self-paced online lessons, help to make higher education and career planning more accessible and equitable. Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art K-12 digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place.

The following no-cost digital resources were created in collaboration with Discovery Education's social impact partners:

Future Financial Success: Educators can help teach students about managing money and preparing for future financial decisions in the series Pathway to Financial Success, a program developed with Discover Financial Services. Students will be taught the ins and outs of financial planning and given the tools necessary to make big decisions after K-12 education in the lesson Choosing Your Path After High School and Financing Your Future. Each lesson features classroom activities, family connection resources, self-paced learning modules, educator support content, and relevant links. Take the learning further with ready-to-use resources and activities that will equip middle school and high school students with the skills and habits needed to reach their financial and personal goals.

: Immerse students in the essentials of finance and entrepreneurship with Discover Venture Valley resources, created in partnership with the Singleton Foundation for Entrepreneurship and Financial Literacy. Then, extend the fun with Venture Valley, a free fast-paced business-building simulation game where students apply the business concepts they've learned to the challenges of entrepreneurship. The game guides entrepreneurs through an immersive journey, starting from humble beginnings with business ventures such as dog walking or llama care, and progressing to managing diverse enterprises like mini-golf courses and pizza parlors. See how their choices affect their businesses and ultimately their life. Understanding the Fundamentals of Risk: Cultivate student interest in finance. Explore the ins and outs of futures contracts and trading futures with new economics-based educational activities, created in partnership with Futures Fundamentals. Learn about price risk, what it means, and how to manage it, and dive into futures trading with real-world examples. Designed for grades 9-12, these activities encourage an interest in finance, offering a unique insight into the evolving economic landscape.

"Of all the boundaries to entering college, cost is one of the biggest factors a student considers when planning for their future. With these free resources in hand, educators and families can empower students to actively ponder and plan for life after K-12 education," said Amy Nakamoto, Executive Vice President of Social Impact at Discovery Education.

These financial literacy resources for College Savings Month are also available within Discovery Education Experience on the Financial Literacy channel. Connecting educators to a vast collection of high-quality, standard-aligned content, ready-to-use digital lessons, intuitive quiz and activity creation tools, and professional learning resources, Discovery Education provides educators an enhanced learning platform that facilitates engaging, daily instruction.

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, and innovative classroom tools, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

