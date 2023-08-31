Piedmont Private Equity, LLC: Introducing Warren Mill Lofts: Historic South Carolina Textile Mill Set for Transformation into a Modern Apartment Community with Luxurious Amenities

WARRENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / Warrenville's historic past is being revitalized as Piedmont Private Equity, LLC and Camden Management Partners proudly announce the transformation of the iconic Warren Mill into a vibrant apartment community, "Warren Mill Lofts." With a rich history dating back to its days as the renowned "Warren Mill," this adaptive reuse project is set to breathe new life into the heart of the community.

Warren Mill Lofts will honor the industrial legacy of the more than 130-year-old mill, which has been vacant since the early 1980s. The facility was being utilized to manufacture denim at the time of its closure.

Upon completion, the project will feature an impressive 205 apartment homes in total, 139 restored units and 66 new construction units featuring, 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms. The community is designed to provide an unparalleled living experience, boasting a pool, extensive work-from-home spaces, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and expansive courtyards where residents can relax and unwind. For those seeking social interactions, an inviting clubhouse and lounge, along with an event space available for rent to both residents and the public, create a dynamic hub for gatherings and celebrations.

The character of the original mill will be thoughtfully preserved, with distinctive design elements that include towering ceilings, exposed beams, and industrial accents. Exposed brick showcases the building's history, connecting the past with the present in a seamless fusion of architectural styles. The project's commitment to maintaining historical integrity is reflected in the preservation of iconic landmarks, such as two water towers and a one-of-a-kind smokestack, that pay tribute to the mill's storied past.

Warren Mill Lofts is scheduled to commence resident move-ins in Fall 2024. RKW Residential, one of the nation's fastest-growing multifamily management firms, is overseeing management and leasing of Warren Mill Lofts.

RKW has recent experience with a similar adaptive reuse project, as it successfully leased up the 238-unit Chronicle Mill - a historic former textile mill - in Belmont, North Carolina.

"It is an honor to partner with the visionaries behind such a creative project that fuses historic perseveration with positive economic development," RKW CEO Marcie Williams said. "Warren Mill Lofts fills the void for brand-new luxury apartments in a rapidly growing area."

Piedmont Private Equity, LLC is thrilled to announce the groundbreaking ceremony for the highly anticipated mill project. The event is scheduled to take place on September 8 at 10 a.m.

"We are excited to celebrate this groundbreaking event as we take a significant step towards bringing Warren Mill Lofts to life," said Walter M. Hall, III, Managing Partner at Piedmont Private Equity, LLC. "This project represents a harmonious blend of historical significance and contemporary living, and we look forward to welcoming media representatives and esteemed guests to the event."

**RSVP to Brice Hall at brice@piedmontpe.com is kindly requested by September 5, 2023. Attendees are advised to plan to arrive 10 minutes early for parking located adjacent to the mill, near the construction trailer.**

The groundbreaking event will include a history of the mill, a presentation of the project's vision, and updates from council members and distinguished members of the community who have contributed to the realization of this project.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Brice Hall

Director of Investor Relations

Piedmont Private Equity, LLC

Phone: (404) 496-4100 (ext. 105)

Mobile: (704) 941-8261

Email: brice@piedmontpe.com

