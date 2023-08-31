Xiao-I Corporation: Xiao-I's CEO Interviewed by CNBC - Sharing Insights on China's AI Landscape

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2023 / Xiao-I Corporation ("Xiao-I" or the "Company")(NASDAQ:AIXI), a leading cognitive artificial intelligence ("AI") enterprise in China, was recently interviewed by a CNBC reporter, providing valuable insights into the rapidly evolving AI landscape in China.

During the interview, Mr. Yuan Hui, Chairman, and CEO of Xiao-I, delved into the implications of AI development, especially within China's dynamic technology sector, showcasing how innovators like Xiao-I are integrating AI technology across diverse industries.

"No matter how strong a company's technology is, if it cannot create commercial value, it is meaningless[ Evelyn Cheng , Alibaba is doubling down on A.I. - Chinese stocks to watch. https://www.cnbc.com/2023/08/13/alibaba-is-doubling-down-on-ai-chinese-stocks-to-watch.html," highlighted Mr. Yuan.

Xiao-I introduced a chatbot in China in the early 2000s. However, over the past decade, the Company has focused on commercialization by integrating Al technology into diverse sectors. Yuan found that contact centers emerged as the most promising application. Xiao-I has partnered with major Chinese banks and a telecom operator, highlighting its practical business applications.

The interview also showcased Xiao-I's proprietary Large Language Model ("LLM"), Hua Zang. Hua Zang LLM seamlessly integrates domain-specific corpora which is based on Xiao-I's nearly 20 years of cognitive AI industry experience. It is versatile across various sectors, providing customized business solutions with hundreds of natural language processing capabilities, including complex text comprehension, information linkage, and tailored insights. The CNBC report also highlighted the critical role of AI hardware within China's ongoing AI cycle.

For more information about the CNBC interview, please visit www.cnbc.com or contact https://www.cnbc.com/2023/08/13/alibaba-is-doubling-down-on-ai-chinese-stocks-to-watch.html.

