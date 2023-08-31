MBLM Shares New Data on Building Intimacy

Uncovering the Emotional Connections with Brands in Our Environments

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / MBLM, the Brand Intimacy Agency, is pleased to unveil its latest findings focused on understanding how we form intimate connections with brands across various environments. This in-depth study examined which brands perform better in three critical ecosystems that shape our lives today - our homes, our smartphones, and what we wear, apply, and ingest into our bodies.



MBLM Logo

Utilizing our proven methodology featuring AI and an extensive dataset comprising over 600 brands and 1.4 billion words, MBLM delved into these three distinct ecosystems to uncover valuable insights into the science of the brands we bond most with and why.

Key Findings

Brands On Our Body: The research revealed that consumers form the strongest emotional connections with brands they ingest, followed by brands they wear and, lastly, brands they apply to their bodies.

Brands On Our Smartphone: Within the realm of smartphones, we found that consumers feel most intimate with the brands of the physical device itself, followed by content providers, access brands, and apps.

Brands In Our Homes: When it comes to our living spaces, the office ranked as the most intimate room in the house, with the garage and living room following closely. The bathroom ranked fourth, whereas the kitchen and bedroom ranked fifth and sixth, respectively.

"Beyond our Brand Intimacy rankings, we are excited to share how the environments we live in and use intersect with the brands we love," stated Mario Natarelli, Managing Partner at MBLM. "For established brands, this provides a road map of potential areas of opportunities and pitfalls to avoid. For new brands, we are excited by the blueprint for potential success through a deeper understanding of the character and intensity behind the brands we bond with."

To view the findings, read our latest article, or watch our Ecosystems Video Highlights, click this link.

Methodology

For a detailed overview of the study's methodology, please click here.

About MBLM: MBLM invented Brand Intimacy, the emotional science behind the brands we use and love. For our clients, we deliver expertise and value through our agency insights, services and software offerings.

With offices in five countries, our multidisciplinary teams invent, transform and enhance brands for businesses of every kind. We deliver marketing that creates stronger emotional connections with stakeholders. These bonds create better performance and long-term returns. To learn more about how we can help you create and sustain ultimate brand relationships, visit mblm.com.

