2023's Best International Medical Insurance Plans for Global Citizens Announced by International Citizens Insurance

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / International Citizens Insurance, an international insurance broker based out of Boston, MA, is excited to announce its updated list of 2023's best global health insurance plans for expats, global citizens, remote workers, and other people living outside of their home country. These recommendations simplify the overwhelming array of international medical insurance choices for the growing wave of expats moving to new countries.

In a world where international travel and cross-border living have become increasingly common, having access to reliable and comprehensive health insurance is paramount. Today, we are excited to announce the unveiling of the Top 10 International Health Insurance Plans, recognizing the providers that have excelled in offering exceptional global healthcare coverage and peace of mind to individuals and families worldwide.

"Helping international citizens find the right plan for their needs is our top priority. The companies in our top 10 list all excel at the key criteria that are most important to people living abroad," said Joe Cronin, President of International Citizens Insurance. "These top international health insurance companies are trustworthy, reliable, and give our clients great service no matter where they want to seek medical care. We're excited to congratulate this year's winners on the enhanced benefits and great service they provide to global citizens around the world."

International Citizens Insurance judged each company and plan on six key criteria: the size of their network, the breadth of benefits available in their plans, the availability of added features such as telemedicine, the ease and user-friendliness of filing a claim, the ability to adjust a premium through copays and deductibles, and the financial stability of the insurer (based on their A.M. Best rating). The most trusted insurers include Cigna Global, notable for their worldwide comprehensive coverage and extensive network; GeoBlue, which provides U.S. citizens living overseas and expats in the United States with excellent telehealth services and easy claim filing; and IMG, known for their variety of coverage options and strong presence in Europe.

In order to help expats find the best insurance for their specific needs, International Citizens Insurance has also identified the best plans for specific clients. These include the best premium international health insurance plans for U.S. citizens abroad, the best travel insurance plans, group health plans for employees abroad, the best international health insurance for foreigners residing in USA, and the most affordable plans for people on a budget.

About International Citizens Insurance

International Citizens Insurance is the insurance division of International Citizens Group, Inc. They provide unique comparison engines that enable travelers and expatriates to research, quote, compare, and purchase international health, life, travel, and expatriate insurance from a variety of international carriers.

