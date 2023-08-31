Dermata Therapeutics: Dermata to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:DRMA; DRMAW) ("Dermata" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions, today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, being held September 11-13, 2023.



The in-person venue for the event is the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City located at

455 Madison Avenue. Virtual participation will be staged simultaneously with over 550 company presentations scheduled as live feed or available on-demand.

Gerry Proehl, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Dermata, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the presentation.

If you are an institutional investor, and would like to listen to the Company's presentation, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/annualconference) to register for the conference.

Event: H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: September 11-13, 2023

Time: 7:00 A.M. (Eastern Time)

Location: Virtual to start on-demand on September 11 at 7:00 A.M. (ET) or in-person location at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The Company's lead product candidate, DMT310, is the first product candidate being developed from its Spongilla technology platform. DMT310 is a once-weekly topical product candidate derived from a naturally sourced freshwater sponge with multiple unique mechanisms of action. In addition to acne, DMT310 has been studied for the treatment of psoriasis and rosacea. The Company's second product candidate, DMT410, uses its Spongilla technology as a new method for needle-free intradermal delivery of botulinum toxin for the treatment of multiple aesthetic and medical skin conditions. Dermata is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit http://www.dermatarx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations and new risks may emerge from time to time. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors including, but are not limited to, statements related to: the potential development and commercialization of product candidates; the ability of the Company's product candidates to achieve applicable endpoints in clinical trials; whether the results of the Company's product candidates will lead to future product development; and whether the Company will have the ability to obtain adequate funding for future development of its product candidates. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in drug development, approval and commercialization, and the fact that past results of clinical trials may not be indicative of future trial results. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to Dermata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Dermata undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

