LQR House Inc.: OpenAI's ChatGPT and LQR House collaborate to Enhance Customer Experience and Overall Conversions on CWSpirits.com

Elevating Marketing Precision: LQR House Uses Artificial Intelligence to Tailor Content on CWSpirits.com

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / LQR House Inc. (the "Company" or "LQR House") (NASDAQ:LQR), a visionary marketing company focused on becoming a prominent force in the alcoholic beverage sector, proudly announces its collaboration with OpenAI's ChatGPT. This partnership marks a significant step forward in the realm of e-commerce and customer interaction. With the seamless integration of ChatGPT into the CWSpirits.com platform, LQR House strives to deliver an elevated shopping experience that is both personalized and informative, resulting in heightened awareness and enhanced conversion rates.

LQR House's use of OpenAI's ChatGPT brings forth an innovative approach to customer interaction. The incorporation of artificial intelligence into CWSpirits.com provides customers with customized shopping recommendations and instant answers to product inquiries. Named LQR Genius, the AI-powered chatbot facilitates direct engagement, offering swift and precise responses that enhance product comprehension and refine the shopping journey.

Through AI integration, LQR House harnesses customer data for tailored product suggestions based on preferences and purchase history. This enhances the discovery of offerings aligned with individual tastes. The real-time interaction facilitated by the LQR Genius bolsters communication, with OpenAI's software ensuring quick responses to inquiries, order updates, and stock information. This collaboration seamlessly extends into LQR House's marketing strategies, with the AI chatbot serving as a conduit to keep customers informed about ongoing sales and promotions.

"LQR House's strategic collaboration with OpenAI's ChatGPT signifies a timely milestone in the ongoing evolution of CWSpirits.com," said Sean Dollinger, CEO of LQR House. "Our decision to integrate Artificial Intelligence through this partnership brings on a new era of possibilities. With the introduction of AI-driven interactions, the platform not only amplifies customer satisfaction but also propels our marketing strategies to unprecedented heights. Aptly named LQR Genius, this AI chatbot embodies the genius behind its functionality - poised to empower customers and revolutionize marketing practices on the platform. LQR House remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering a seamlessly personalized and informative experience that resonates with our brand's hallmark of innovation and excellence."

About LQR House Inc.

LQR House is a dynamic and forward-thinking liquor marketing company that intends to become the full-service digital marketing and brand development face of the alcoholic beverage space. Currently, LQR House has a key partnership with Country Wine & Spirits Inc. ("CWS"), granting the company full control over all marketing operations on CWSpirits.com,a leading alcohol ecommerce platform. With a deep passion for the world of beverages, LQR House takes pride in curating marketing strategies aimed to elevate brands to new heights. Composed of a team of seasoned professionals, LQR House focuses on crafting marketing solutions tailored to each client's unique needs. Through strategic partnerships, creative branding, and digital prowess, LQR House intends to be at the forefront of the wine and spirits marketing landscape, making it the go-to choice for brands seeking to thrive in a competitive industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Shareholders can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement on Form S-1 and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov .

Investor and Media Contact:

LQR@bacchus.agency

SOURCE: LQR House Inc