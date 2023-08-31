Gourmet Provisions International Corporation: Gourmet Provisions International Corp. Announces two more Cousin T's Gourmet Pancake Mixes in 32 Sedona's Grocery Stores

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / Gourmet Provisions International Corporation (OTCPK:GMPR) today announced, Sedona's will carry two more Gourmet Cousin T's Pancake Mix's in all of their 32 Florida grocery store locations. GMPR has a distribution partnership with comedian Terrence K. Williams the founder & owner of the Cousin T's Gourmet Brand. The GMPR management team along with Williams, traveled to Sedona's Florida Headquarters and did a product demo of some of the other available Gourmet Cousin T's Pancake Mix flavors. After the presentation, Sedona's management decided to carry 2 additional flavors.

Sedona's started carrying Cousin T's most popular Gourmet Pancake Mix, Buttermilk, back in March. As a result of great taste and popular demand Sedona's management team has decided to start carrying Cousin T's Blueberry Gourmet Pancake Mix & the extremely scrumptious Banana Caramel Gourmet Pancake Mix along with custom display cases in all 32 of their current & future locations!

Duane L. Audo head of Business Development for Gourmet Provisions International Corp. stated, "Sedona's Grocery Stores starting carrying Cousin T's Gourmet Pancake Mix back in February and working with their management team has been a pleasure. When we met with Sedona's they were looking to expand their unique pancake mix flavor offerings and we were able to show them many Gourmet flavors to choose from. We are extremely excited to expand our presence into the Florida retail market and will use this opportunity to call on many other grocery store chains throughout this area."

About Cousin T's

Gourmet Provisions International signed a distribution partnership with comedian Terrence K. Williams and launched his Gourmet line of Pancake mix under Williams' custom brand Cousin T's. in October 2021. Early 2021 GMPR partnered with Williams to help create and launch a Gourmet line of food products starting with his own personal line of Gourmet Pancake Mix & Syrup all under his custom brand, 'Cousin T's'. Gourmet Provisions International has spent the past two years working with Williams to develop a custom line of Gourmet Pancake Mix, Maple Syrup, coffees along with the essential retail distribution network. In October 2021 Cousin T's debut its Gourmet Buttermilk, Blueberry and Apple & Cinnamon Pancake Mixes, now Cousin T's offers an array of Gourmet Pancake flavors, gluten-free options and other non breakfast items.

We are working with RangeMe and food distributors UNFI, Gia Russa & McAneny Brothers to bring the Cousin T's brand to a Super Market near you.

Visit the Cousin T's website to order some Gourmet Pancake Mix today:

http://www.CousinTs.com

About Terrence Williams & Cousin T's:

Growing up in foster care I always dreamed about big family gatherings around the breakfast table with grandma in the kitchen cooking up a big family breakfast. As a kid I could almost smell that intoxicating aroma of those delicious hot and fluffy pancakes smothered in butter and warm maple syrup. I always told myself that one day I would make those fabulous pancakes and as an adult I have cultivated my love for cooking and my passion for food into my Cousin T's collection. It is my hope that there are many family conversations, laughs and lasting memories made as a result of families and loved ones joining together to eat Cousin T's pancakes. So quit reading and gather around the table and enjoy a good helping of American old-fashioned family values and a yummy and hearty meal because that's what Cousin T's is all about!

Terrence K. Williams is an actor, entrepreneur and comedian, with a passion to perform. Terrence is also one of the hottest viral internet sensations, with an online following of over a million fans! "Terrence was born and raised in Oklahoma City, where he spent the first 15 years of his life growing up as a child of the system, in and out of foster-care homes."

After a long day at work, Terrence decided to push the "public" button on his videos and the next day his normal 2 views turned into over 42 million views. Terrence has since dedicated his platform and comedic career to improving the lives of underprivileged children everywhere.

Visit Terrence's Official Website:

https://TerrenceKWilliams.com

About Jose Madrid Salsa

Gourmet Provisions International Corporation purchased 100% of Jose Madrid Salsa 8 years ago and it is owned and operated as a wholly owned subsidiary of GMPR.

Jose Madrid Salsa "The Healthy Fundraiser" (Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GMPR) has continued to dominate in the fundraising category, expanded its Ohio offices & production facility, recently purchased a custom delivery vehicle, has expanded into 150+ retail outlets throughout the US & Canada and food distributors Gia Russa & McAneny Brothers began carrying and distributing 10 of Jose Madrid Salsas. Gia Russa & McAneny Brothers are full service convenience and grocery store distributors, offering on-line ordering and next day delivery throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia and New York to over 3,200 retail customers. With the launch into Sedona's Jose Madrid Salsa will be carried by their distributor UNFI, opening up an opportunity to sell to 1000's of new customers.

In 1976, Mike Zakany and his brother started a restaurant in downtown Zanesville, Ohio. After months of planning and building, Zak's Restaurant was a reality. The contemporary casual restaurant was a welcome addition to the small urban center and was quite successful from the family matriarch, helped her sons integrate more authentic Mexican cuisine into the menu and life of the restaurant.

The Zakany family has always had a rich history as entrepreneurs. Mike's paternal grandparents opened a butcher shop and grocery store in Zanesville in 1942. Mike's father, uncle and entire family worked very hard to continue to grow the family business over the years. Zak's Restaurant was a natural extension of the Zakany's involvement and love for the food business. The restaurant quickly developed a strong clientele. Clearly, people liked the "New Mexico" style food, the phenomenal increase in the "to go" food sales and the additional increase in dining room business confirmed their niche in the "New Mexico" style of food on the menu. The demand for salsa was a key part of the complete menu; salsa enhanced the flavors of all the dishes served. It then became time to develop the salsa to meet the demand. Mike started an extensive marketing study that examined all kinds of spices and chili peppers. He read with great interest about the migration patterns of the European Spaniards to Mexico and the influence America's native people had on the newcomer's cuisine.

Mike continued to work on the salsa recipes based on his research and experimentation. The restaurant customers were the critics for the salsa formulas born from Mike's hard work in the kitchen. Eventually, the "favorite" blend of spices, chili peppers and herbs were developed. These recipes came from the direct influence of his maternal grandfathers cooking culture. In 1987, José Madrid Salsa became a reality, named after the family icon and beloved grandfather from Clovis, New Mexico. Mike Zakany's tribute to his grandfather celebrates his childhood memories of the larger than life man.

Gourmet Provisions International Corporation acquired Jose Madrid Salsa in 2016.

Jose Madrid Salsa: http://www.JoseMadridSalsa.com

Twitter: @MadridSalsa

About Pizza Fusion & US Military Deal:

Pizza Fusion Gourmet Provisions International Corp. acquired the multi award winning Pizza Fusion brand, with existing locations in the US & Saudi Arabia, in March, 2019. In 2006, Pizza Fusion changed the pizza industry with its award winning organic, gluten-free delicious healthy pizzas, with a big emphasis on every product and location keeping to the company's motto 'Saving the Earth one Pizza at a Time!' and is Now selling its Gourmet Gluten-Free Frozen Pizzas in 200+ grocery stores, in 5 different states, through two food distributors Gia Russa & McAneny Brothers, soon to be UNFI and many more.

In March 2022 GMPR was 1 of 22 companies invited to the DeCA Arm Forces Food Service Military Show in Petersburg, VA. The US Military Food Service decision makers attended the show, sampled, loved and approved our Pizza Fusion's Founders Pie for the US troops in Kuwait. In April GMPR was requested to cook samples of our Pizza Fusion Founders Pie at Fort Jackson in South Carolina for the US General in command of the troops in Kuwait and his team. We received an extremely positive approval from the General and his team that day. In June the US Military requested we shrink wrap and overnight the final samples of our Pizza Fusion Founders Pie to a military base in NJ, where our frozen pizzas were loaded onto a US Military ship bound for Kuwait for the final approval from the on-base cooks. We have been told we have been approved to feed 36,000 US Troops based in Kuwait for two lunches and one dinner per week and all events and parties.

Here is a full description of our three signature Pizza Fusion Pizzas available at 200+ grocery stores near you:

The "Four Cheese" Pizza starts with our custom rich tomato sauce made from premium quality tomatoes & extra virgin olive oil, topped with real Mozzarella, Romano, savory Asiago and our hearty Parmesan cheeses all of this baked on top of OGGI Foods award winning, custom, gluten-free Spinach Crust;

The "Founders Pie" Pizza is topped with our custom made pizza sauce, extra virgin olive oil, Oregano, Basil, real Mozzarella, Romano, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses, imported cherry tomatoes from Italy, diced red onions, fresh spinach on top of OGGI Foods custom gluten-free Broccoli Crust;

"The Vegan" Pizza is what is for dinner if your family is looking for a restaurant quality, healthy, gluten-free vegan pizza, our new "The Vegan" pizza checks all of the boxes! This scrumptious pizza comes with our fresh tomato sauce, imported from Italy Grilled & Fire Roasted Zucchini, Eggplant, Red & Yellow Peppers, diced White Onions & Tomatoes, Beyond Meat Plant based Beef & Sausage Crumbles, topped with our signature Vegan Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheeses, all of this deliciousness on top of OGGI Foods custom gluten-free hand stretched Beets Crust.

Christopher Street Products "Supporting the LGBT Community" Launched four Gourmet Sangria's with Sorbo Cellars, https://Sorbocellars.com

Sold out 15+ Unique products in HomeGoods, Wine Enthusiasts Magazine rated the Christopher Street Cabernet Sauvignon an outstanding 90, added distribution through Winelife Distributors NYC. Gourmet Provisions is partnering with a world-renowned cosmetic manufacturer to produce an exclusive line of high-end lipstick.

PopsyCakes "The First & Only Cupcake on a Pretzel" debuted their new PopsyBites on Fox News Channel's popular show "The Five" and the new bite size gourmet treat has been a big hit ever since in retail. The company signed a 50/50 partnership deal with a Pittsburgh based $18 million annual Candy Company that can handle nationwide production and distribution.

Audits:

As of today GMPR engaged the services of Rick Weiner to revise and finalize the pre audits, finish the necessary financial statements for uplisting to NASDAQ and potentially become our fulltime CFO. GMPR has paid M&K CPAS, PLLC of Houston, TX, their required $25,000 fee to finalize and sign off on the audits when completed.The delays in the pre audits were the result of two factors: Black Rock was suppose to supply GMPR with their financial statements by October 1st, 2021 we received the financials late January 2022 and ultimately this along with other mitigating factors lead GMPR to mutually agree to forgo the acquisition; Second attributing factor for completion of the pre audits, after partial review of the Jose Madrid Salsa Financial statements the previously engaged pre auditor determined they needed to be reconstructed and their six digit proposed fee was more than the cost of an annual salary of a fulltime CFO. Solution, we are revising the financial statements and we have engaged Mr. Weiner to complete the necessary pre audits in a timely manor.

Gourmet Provisions International Corp. partnered with Jack Brewer (GMPR's Brand Ambassador) & Brewer Media & Entertainment Group in October of 2017. Brewer Media Group was brought on to help build all aspects of the many Unique brands. With a primary focus on the increase of online and retail sales, social media presence and overall content, public persona and awareness, acquire acquisition opportunities and much more. The company has five wholly owned subsidiaries Jose Madrid Salsa, Pizza Fusion, Unique Tap House and PopsyCakes and a Licensing distribution agreements with Christopher Street Products & Cousin T's.

Twitter:

@GourmetProvInt

@PizzaFusion

@MadridSalsa

@PopsyCakes

@UniquePizzaTapH

@ChristopherS_T_

Instagram: instagram.com/gourmet_provisions_int

instagram.com/pizzafusion

Websites:

Gourmet Provisions International Corp: http://www.GourmetProvisionsInternational.com

Jose Madrid Salsa: http://www.JoseMadridSalsa.com

Christopher Street Products: https://i09321.wixsite.com/christopherstreetnyc

Pizza Fusion: http://www.PizzaFusion.com

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward- looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions. There are no financials in this press release so this is not needed and undermines the release.

For Gourmet Provisions International Corp. Investor Relations contact: InvestorInformation@UniqueFoods.Co

SOURCE: Gourmet Provisions International Corporation