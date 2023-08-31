Tiderock Companies, Inc.: Tiderock Companies Announces Significant Reduction in Authorized Shares, Reinforcing Commitment to Shareholder Value

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC:TDRK), a dynamic player in real estate and renewable energy development, is excited to unveil a momentous decision: a reduction in the company's Authorized Share count from 1.5 billion to 150 million. This strategic move, driven by valuable insights from the investment community, devoted shareholders, and imminent joint venture collaborators, underscores the company's steadfast dedication to amplifying shareholder value and safeguarding the interests of all esteemed stakeholders.

In a transformative stride towards enhancing shareholder confidence, Tiderock Companies is pleased to announce its proactive measure to substantially curtail Authorized Shares. This resolution has been meticulously fashioned in response to an in-depth evaluation of the company's 2024 business plan. Recognizing the paramount importance of preserving shareholder value, the company's leadership, led by CEO Thomas Fore, has unanimously recognized the mutual benefits of this substantial Authorized Share reduction.

Thomas Fore, CEO of Tiderock Companies, elucidates, "In our meticulous assessment of the forthcoming year's business trajectory, the wisdom of safeguarding shareholder value became vividly apparent. This resonated deeply with our impending joint venture collaboration within the renewable energy sector. Recognizing the immediate and affirmative response from this partnership, our management felt a resolute obligation to reciprocate this value enhancement to our dedicated shareholders."

Underlining the pivotal significance of the impending joint venture, Tiderock Companies has recently initiated a memorandum of understanding with a prominent regional solar energy provider. The joint venture counterpart presently boasts an impressive annualized revenue run rate of $30 million, compounded by an astounding monthly growth rate of 12%. This partnership is strategically structured to vest ownership of all fresh client contracts in the National Distribution Center. Tiderock Companies will assert an influential 55% stake in this transformative venture, thereby necessitating the integration of joint venture revenues into the company's consolidated financials.

This monumental reduction in Authorized Shares stands as a testament to Tiderock Companies' unwavering commitment to nurturing shareholder relationships and fostering sustainable growth. The company's strategic trajectory is poised to usher in a new era of value creation and collaborative triumph.

About Tiderock Companies, Inc.: We are a Real Estate company focused on high value "develop to own" projects through a primary subsidiary, Sora Ventures. The company also offers Real Estate Advisory Services via its subsidiary, Tiderock Development. Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC Pink:TDRK) is headquartered in Baltimore, MD., and can be contacted at www.tiderockcompanies.com or by phone at (800) 791-8433.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

