Expion360 Inc.: Expion360 to Present at the 25th Annual H.C. Wainwright, September 11-13, 2023

REDMOND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / Expion360, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery power storage solutions, has been invited to present at the 25th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held at Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City on September 11-13, 2023.

The conference will feature on-demand presentations by companies across a range of industries. Expion360 CEO Brian Schaffner will be joined by CFO Greg Aydelott for in-person one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts held throughout the day.

Management will discuss the company's market leadership in Li-ion batteries for RV and marine applications, including how Expion360 e360 Li-ion batteries offer greater capacity and space savings compared to lead-acid batteries, as well as superior design, construction and reliability versus alternative Li-ion batteries.

The company recently announced its entrance of the light electric vehicle (LEV) market with introduction of the innovative e360 SmartTalk lithium-ion battery for golf carts and other LEVs.The smart battery was designed to tap the global LEV market which is projected to grow at a 9.4% CAGR to reach $122.7 billion by 2027, according to MarketsandMarkets.

The company has also announced it was selected as the exclusive supplier of lithium-ion batteries for a number of RV manufacturers, including a manufacturer of an overland trailer being branded and sold by a top U.S. sports utility vehicle manufacturer and available through more than 5,000 SUV dealerships nationwide.

To submit your H.C. Conference registration request, click here. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Expion360, please contact your H.C. representative.

For questions or further information about Expion360, please contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557, or submit your request here.

About H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright is a full-service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998. For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the Internet at www.hcwco.com

About Expion360

Expion360 is an industry leader of premium lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles and marine applications,with residential and industrial applications under development.

The company's lithium batteries feature half the weight of standard lead-acid batteries while delivering three times the power and 10 times the number of charging cycles. Expion360 batteries also feature better construction and reliability compared to other Li-ion batteries on the market due to their superior design and quality materials. Specially reinforced, fiberglass-infused, premium ABS and solid mechanical connections help provide top performance and safety. With Expion360 batteries, adventurers can enjoy the most beautiful and remote places on Earth even longer.

The company is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon. Expion360 Li-ion batteries are available today through more than 300 dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers, and OEMs across the country. To learn more about the company, visit expion360.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are "forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. Examples of such forward-looking statements include statements concerning the perceived benefits of the Company's board appointments, and statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding its business strategies and plans, and expected growth trajectory. Forward-looking statements are subject to and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements predicted, assumed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the SEC, as may be updated from time to time in subsequent filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Expion360 Contact:

Brian Schaffner, CEO

Expion360, Inc.

Tel (541) 797-6714

Email Contact

Expion360 Investor Contact:

Ronald Both

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email contact

Expion360 Media Contact:

Tim Randall

CMA Media Relations

Tel (949) 432-7572

Email contact

SOURCE: Expion360 Inc.