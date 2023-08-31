Electric Metals Limited: Electric Metals Announces Commencement of New Metallurgical Test-Work Program and Technical Advisory Board Appointment

Appointment of leading metallurgical laboratory, Kemetco Research Inc, to advance test work on manganese samples from the recently completed drilling program at the high-grade Emily Manganese Project, Minnesota, USA.

Appointment of prominent US-based Mining Engineer, Mr. Timothy Arnold to add mine design, development and operational expertise to the EML Technical Advisory Board.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / Electric Metals (USA) Limited ("EML" or the "Company") (TSXV:EML)(OTCQB:EMUSF) is pleased to announce the appointment of leading metallurgical laboratory, Kemetco Research Inc., Richmond, BC, Canada, to undertake new metallurgical test work on composites of selected drill core samples from recently completed drilling of high-grade manganese at the Emily Manganese Project. Kemetco is familiar with the high-grade manganese project at Emily, having performed a series of tests in 2013-2014 on samples from the deposit and has since been involved in flowsheet development testwork on other manganese projects which are aimed at producing feedstocks for the burgeoning EV battery industry.

Core samples from the recently completed drilling campaign have been selected by EML's Chief Technical Officer, and Chair of the Technical Advisory Board ("TAB"), Dr Ian Pringle, in consultation with his technical team to make up two composites for the initial test work. These composites represent the Higher Grade (34% Mn, 21% Fe, 6% SiO2) and Lower Grade (16% Mn, 21% Fe, 39% SiO2) zones of the resource. A total of 202 kilograms (445 pounds) of samples have been delivered to Kemetco. These samples will initially be tested using common beneficiation techniques including gravity concentration, magnetic separation and flotation to determine if the manganese grade can be increased while rejecting some of the iron and silica. Samples will also be subjected to reductive acid leaching, purification and crystallization to determine amenability to hydrometallurgical treatment to produce saleable products for the battery industry. The test program will be performed interactively with the EML technical team, and it is expected to take approximately 14 weeks to complete.

Gary Lewis, Group CEO of ElectricMetals commented, "we are pleased to have Kemetco reconnect with the Emily Manganese Project to build on their previous testwork which resulted in the production of electrolytic manganese metal and electrolytic manganese dioxide. Kemetco have already accumulated a body of knowledge on the Emily Manganese Project and has extensive experience in dealing specifically with manganese-based ores."

"As our maiden drill campaign at Emily has now finished, we will be expanding the scope of our programs to encompass more studies that will further de-risk the Project and allow us to assess processing options and development scenarios."

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Timothy Arnold to the EML Technical Advisory Board with immediate effect.

Mr. Timothy Arnold P.E., BSc (Mining Engineering), is a US-based Mining Engineer with over 40 years of experience developing and operating open pit and underground mines across a variety of commodities. Mr. Arnold is skilled in directing mine work including PEAs and feasibility studies, permitting and mine design, project optimization, infrastructure, and all levels of operations from contract miner to Chief Operating Officer (COO). He is currently COO at Integra Resources Corp. and previously held senior executive positions for Pershing Gold Corporation, Nevada Copper Corp., General Moly Inc., Coeur d'Alene Mines Corp. and Hecla Mining Company.

Mr. Arnold joins a distinguished group of leading technical experts on the EML TAB (please refer to the EML press release dated 6th July 2023 for information on the formation and composition of the EML TAB), who will assist the Company in its quest to become a leading North American producer of high purity manganese products to supply US energy and technology markets, in particular, the rapidly expanding lithium-ion battery market.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tim to our Technical Advisory Board," said Gary Lewis. "Tim brings over 40-years of mining and operations experience that will be invaluable to EML as we move into mine planning at Emily. Tim's experience and specialist skill set will complement the other TAB members and allow EML to benefit from a diversity of thinking and expertise unique to a company of our size and stage of development. Our ability to attract such a quality assemblage of technical advisors speaks volumes for the excellence of the Emily Project and the opportunity it presents to become a leading US supplier of high-value manganese products."

About Electric Metals (USA) Limited

Electric Metals (USA) Limited (TSXV:EML)(OTCQB:EMUSF) is a U.S.-based mineral development company with manganese and silver projects geared to supporting the transition to clean energy. The Company's principal asset is the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, which has been the subject of considerable technical studies, including a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report - Resource Estimate, with over US$26 million invested to date. The Company's mission in Minnesota is to become a domestic U.S. producer of high-purity, high-value manganese metal and chemical products for supply to U.S. energy, technology and industrial markets. With manganese playing a critical and prominent role in lithium-ion battery formulations, and with no current domestic supply or active mines for manganese in North America, the development of the Emily Manganese Project represents a significant opportunity for America, the State of Minnesota and for the Company's shareholders. In addition, the Company owns and operates the Corcoran Silver-Gold Project and the Belmont Silver Project in Nevada, with the former also having been the subject of a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report - Resource Estimate.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further Information please contact:

Gary Lewis, Group CEO & Director: (647) 846 5299 - gl@electricmetals.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on EML's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the development of the Company's projects. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to EML. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of EML's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While EML considers these statements to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include market risks and the demand for securities of the Company, risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and EML is not obligated, and does not undertake, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

SOURCE: Electric Metals (USA) Limited