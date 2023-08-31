OpenLocker Holdings Inc.: OpenLocker Announces NIL Deal with Trevor Etienne and Bleu Bird Wings To Engage and Reward University of Florida Fans as Season Kicks Off

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / OpenLocker, Inc, a subsidiary of OpenLocker Holdings Inc., ("OpenLocker" or the "Company") (OTCQB:OLKR) is pleased to announce the release of a limited edition collection of autographed collectibles featuring the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) of University of Florida (UF) star running back, Trevor Etienne. The college football season opens tonight as the Gators match up against Utah in Salt Lake City with the aim of keeping their winning streak (2-0) over the Utes alive.

Purchase of a collectible, hand-signed by Etienne, grants access to exclusive merchant rewards and a meet-and-greet event in partnership with Bleu Bird Wings, Etienne's favorite joint for wings in Gainesville, FL. Fans who present proof of ownership will receive a discount at Bleu Bird Wings during the 2023 football season and be eligible to redeem a free meal reward triggered when Etienne scores two touchdowns in a single game and the Gators win. The meal will include seven wings since Etienne wears jersey #7, side of fries and a drink.

OpenLocker's partnership with Bleu Bird Wings represents its innovative approach to NIL that connects fans, student-athletes, local merchants and brands through exclusive rewards programs, events and experiences. The company aims to expand opportunities for student-athletes to monetize their NIL by making agreements involving endorsements and appearances accessible for local businesses and building engaged fan communities.

OpenLocker launched the Gataverse at UF in February 2023 with the release of collectibles featuring members of the men's basketball and women's gymnastics teams, including Colin Castleton and Trinity Thomas. Purchase of any athlete's collectible grants access to Gataverse member privileges and offers additional rewards and experiences connected to the athlete of their choice. OpenLocker empowers athletes by paying them a majority of the proceeds from sales of their autographed collectibles which also enables fans to directly support their favorite student-athletes.

"The Trevor Etienne Collection represents the next level of NIL which is designed to drive fan engagement with real world utility tied to athlete performance. We've already seen how excited Gator fans are to get something tangible and meet their favorite athlete at an event. Local merchants like Bleu Bird will bring the Gataverse community together by creating opportunities for fans to earn rewards and experiences." said Matt Ulino, UF alum and Gataverse Community Manager.

"Partnering with Bleu Bird Wings to reward my fans will make this coming season even more exciting. OpenLocker's innovative approach offers a one-of-kind experience for Gator Nation to celebrate athletes and their winning performances on and off the field." said Trevor Etienne.

As the official hospitality provider of the Gataverse, StayGainesville offers discounted rates on its 60+ rental properties for Gataverse members, UF student-athletes and their families. The Gataverse has also partnered with CELSIUS®, maker of the lifestyle energy drinks, who provided beverages to student-athletes, alumni and fans at the "Run It Back" Classic alumni basketball exhibition game and Gataverse FanFest.

The company will release a Gataverse member rewards card in early September which will unlock discounts and perks at dozens of local businesses and national brands. For more information and to purchase a Trevor Etienne autographed collectible, visit gataverse.io.

About OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.

OpenLocker Holdings, Inc.'s subsidiary OpenLocker operates a technology platform for athletes and brands to redefine and unlock consumer and fan value. OpenLocker builds highly engaged fan communities for colleges and universities using student-athletes Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), opening the door to countless revenue opportunities that previously did not exist. OpenLocker increases engagement among fans, athletes and brands through innovative collectibles and provides unique user utility, perks and experiences. OpenLocker is delivering digital loyalty and spearheading the future of marketing.

