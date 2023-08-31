Anzeige
WKN: A2LQVJ | ISIN: VGG154091083 | Ticker-Symbol: 8CD1
Frankfurt
31.08.23
08:02 Uhr
0,031 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
31.08.2023 | 18:01
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bradda Head Lithium Limited: Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the three-month period ended May 31, 2023

Notice of No Auditor Review

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / Bradda Head Lithium Limited (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF)

These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Bradda Head Lithium Limited (the "Company") have not been reviewed by the auditors of the Company.

Please refer to the attached PDF document to view the full announcement:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9857K_1-2023-8-31.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Bradda Head Lithium Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/778950/unaudited-condensed-consolidated-interim-financial-statements-for-the-three-month-period-ended-may-31-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.