Subaru of America Recognized Among Meals on Wheels America Role Models Fueling the Nationwide Meals on Wheels Movement

Meals on Wheels America, the national leadership association dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation, today announced the recipients of four national awards presented during its annual convening of senior nutrition leaders in Phoenix, AZ. The awards included:

The Driving Force Award - Presented to Subaru of America, Inc. for being an exceptional Meals on Wheels America partner committed to impacting the lives of homebound seniors. In recognition of 16 years of significant financial support and dedicated volunteer engagement at all organizational levels and through Subaru retailers across the country resulting in more than 4.3 million meals and friendly visits delivered to homebound seniors. The award was accepted by Dave Adams, Regional Vice President, Western Region, of Subaru of America, Inc. In 2022, the inaugural award went to Caesars Foundation in celebration of more than 20 years of partnership.

The Sister Alice Marie Quinn Award - Presented to Shauna Frost, Chief Executive Officer, Meals on Wheels New Mexico for being an influential Meals on Wheels leader committed to combatting senior isolation and hunger with compassion, love and respect. This award was established in 2018 to celebrate the life and contributions of Sister Alice Marie Quinn, the former Executive Director of St. Vincent Meals on Wheels in Los Angeles, CA, and one of the network's most respected and influential leaders of all time. Shauna's accomplishments range from growing fundraising more than 300% in her eight-year tenure to receiving the Albuquerque Business First Women of Influence Award for her work in advancing Meals on Wheels.

The Inaugural Power of a Knock Volunteer Award - Presented to Debbie Rickabaugh from Meals on Wheels America Member SourcePoint in Delaware, OH , for being a volunteer who has shown exemplary commitment to the seniors she serves. Nominations poured in from across the country and ultimately Debbie was recognized for going above and beyond to learn American Sign Language to better connect with a deaf Meals on Wheels client. In addition to the personal award, SourcePoint is receiving a $50,000 donation underwritten by Home Instead, an Honor Company.

The Inaugural Extra Mile Award - Presented to Edwin Walker, the Administration for Community Living's Deputy Assistant Secretary for Aging, for being a champion who has gone above and beyond to ensure the well-being, independence, and dignity of older adults. Having dedicated his entire career to aging services and more than three decades at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Edwin's impact on senior nutrition programs and the lives of older adults is profound and beyond measure. Among the most trusted advisors to the aging network, he has guided six different presidential Administrations through multiple reauthorizations of the Older Americans Act, development of home and community-based long-term care programs, a regulatory overhaul, a global pandemic and more.

"These four awards bring to light how local leaders, volunteers, government officials and corporations all play key roles in keeping the wheels of this proven public-private partnership turning," said Ellie Hollander, President and CEO, Meals on Wheels America. "It is our distinguished honor to celebrate Shauna Frost, Debbie Rickabaugh, Edwin Walker and Subaru of America for embodying the Meals on Wheels spirit, furthering our mission and ensuring that no senior is forgotten."

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger. Powered by a dedicated volunteer workforce, this network delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America's seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. By providing funding, leadership, education, research and advocacy support, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is presented with the 2023 Meals on Wheels America Driving Force Award at the Meals on Wheels annual conference in Phoenix, AZ, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Pictured from left to right: Ellie Hollander, President and Chief Executive Officer, Meals on Wheels America, Dave Adams, Regional Vice President for the Western Region, SOA, and Ana Munoz, Corporate Director of Community Impact & Giving, Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

