KatThree B.V.: KatThree Strengthens Leadership Team

Steve Knapp appointed Associate Partner

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / KatThree, a leading independent management consultancy firm, today announces the appointment of Steve Knapp as Associate Partner.

In this newly created leadership position, Mr. Knapp will be responsible for the technology advisory practice.

Graeme Robertson, Partner and Co-Founder, KatThree, commented: "Mr. Knapp's appointment as Associate Partner further strengthens our leadership team and reinforces our commitment to excellence and continuous growth in the ever-evolving space of workforce management. His ability to yield sustainable change for the most complex of businesses and systems makes him an excellent addition to our organisation, and we look forward to building the next iteration of KatThree together."

Steve Knapp commented: "I look forward to joining an organisation that embodies the best values of this industry and has shown time and again that good workforce management is doable at some of the world's largest companies. I have seen this team make meaningful, impactful, and sustainable changes regardless of where an organisation is on its journey. I look forward to building the next phase of KatThree, while simultaneously delivering best-in-class services to our clients."

Mr. Knapp has over 19 years of experience in the field of extended workforce, having worked for prominent consulting, technology, and service organisations across a breadth of industries and in a variety of markets. Prior to joining KatThree, Mr. Knapp led teams and complex, multi-million-dollar projects for both private and publicly traded organisations.

Mr. Knapp will begin his new role at KatThree on September 1, 2023.

About KatThree

Founded in 2019, KatThree is a leading independent management consultancy firm based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. With clients in Europe, the UK, and the USA, KatThree focuses exclusively on workforce management and is dedicated to helping companies reduce labour inefficiencies.

To learn more about KatThree, please visit our website katthree.com.

