Catheter Precision, Inc: Catheter Precision Secures New Distribution Partner for Southeast Asia

FORT MILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / Catheter Precision, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE American:VTAK) announced that the Company entered a distribution partnership with Somnotec (S) Pte Ltd., a medical device distributor based in Singapore. Somnotec will distribute the LockeT closure device in Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei.

"LockeT is CPI's newest product line, and we are eager to expand the footprint beyond the United States. Partnering with a large company like Somnotec is the first step in achieving this goal," said David Jenkins, Interim CEO. "We are continuing to identify potential partnerships for LockeT to expand into new territories to include South America, Central America, the Middle East, Japan and Australia."

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products. Reincorporated as Ra Medical Systems, Inc. in Delaware in 2018, the Company changed its name to Catheter Precision, Inc. on August 17, 2023.

About Somnotec

Somnotec is a distributor of various leading edge medical devices and technology in South East Asia, and serves diverse fields of medicine.

Headquartered in Singapore and with subsidiary companies incorporated in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Philippines, Somnotec has been serving the healthcare community for over a decade.

About LockeT

Catheter Precision's LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in hemostasis after percutaneous venous punctures. LockeT is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA.

CONTACTS:

At the Company

David Jenkins

973-691-2000

IR@catheterprecision.com

SOURCE: Catheter Precision, Inc