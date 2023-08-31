EcoFlow Technology Inc.: EcoFlow Sets to Illuminate IFA 2023 with Residential Energy Innovations

New portable power station will be unveiled at ShowStoppers @ IFA

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company, is set to make its mark at IFA2023, from September 1st to 5th , showcasing its most recent residential energy solutions along with other innovations that embody its vision to "Power a new world". Furthermore, EcoFlow will debut a new portable power station at this year's ShowStoppers @ IFA2023 event.

Renowned for its portable power stations, EcoFlow has expanded its focus to encompass residential energy solutions in 2023. In May, at the European Headquarters in Düsseldorf, Germany, EcoFlow released the EcoFlow PowerStream - the world's first balkonkraftwerk with portable storage. This groundbreaking innovation enables users to capture and store solar energy, providing the ability to power their homes day and night. Shortly after, EcoFlow introduced the EcoFlow PowerOcean DC Fit during ees 2023 in Munich - an easily retrofittable battery storage solution that enables a direct connection to existing solar systems through the innovative PV coupling technology. EcoFlow will showcase both products at the booth during IFA, underscoring its commitment to empowering households and families with power independence.

Adding to the excitement, EcoFlow is poised to unveil its latest innovation - the EcoFlow DELTA Pro Ultra, at ShowStoppers @ IFA on August 31st. This whole-home backup power solution also works as a home energy solution, offering homeowners unmatched backup power and power independence. Released at a later date, the EcoFlow DELTA Pro Ultra further solidifies EcoFlow's commitment to fostering a more sustainable and empowered world.

"Participating in IFA2023 holds great importance for EcoFlow. It serves as a testament to our unwavering dedication to Europe, and we also see this platform as a launchpad to showcase our commitment to a power-independent future," said Magda Partyka, Communications Manager of Europe at EcoFlow. "As a technology pioneer, EcoFlow is firmly committed to driving change and leading the way in empowering individuals and families with sustainable energy solutions."

Event Detail

ShowStoppers @ IFA 2023

Date: Aug 31, 2023

Time: 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Location: Tables 61 & 63, South Entrance Hall, Messe Berlin, Berlin, Germany

IFA2023

Date: Sept 1 to Sept 5, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. GMT+2

Location: Hall 3.2, Stand 303, Messe Berlin, Berlin, Germany

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 2.5 million users in over 100 markets worldwide.

