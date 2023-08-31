Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 31

31 August 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 185,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 563.520p. The highest price paid per share was 566.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 561.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0228% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 494,567,568 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 812,488,086. Rightmove holds 11,998,426 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

1247

565.00

08:15:16

1444

564.80

08:15:16

420

565.00

08:15:16

941

565.00

08:15:16

1481

566.20

08:20:17

1703

566.60

08:25:58

700

566.20

08:26:17

645

566.20

08:26:17

1417

566.00

08:29:48

1165

566.00

08:29:48

117

566.00

08:29:48

905

565.60

08:32:01

552

565.60

08:32:01

1368

565.60

08:32:01

728

564.60

08:35:49

703

564.60

08:35:49

858

564.00

08:42:35

510

564.00

08:42:35

341

564.40

08:49:49

1100

564.40

08:49:49

314

564.00

08:50:38

1148

564.00

08:50:38

424

564.20

08:59:33

810

564.20

08:59:33

1429

564.40

09:02:19

1340

564.00

09:03:04

408

564.20

09:08:12

1020

564.20

09:08:12

1259

563.80

09:13:18

1513

563.60

09:15:56

1541

563.80

09:30:25

534

563.80

09:30:25

958

563.80

09:30:25

1214

563.80

09:34:34

42

563.80

09:34:34

1489

563.80

09:37:27

399

564.00

09:42:59

933

564.00

09:42:59

1319

564.00

09:46:43

265

563.80

09:50:58

950

563.80

09:50:58

1492

563.00

09:59:51

259

563.60

10:05:57

1169

563.60

10:05:57

75

563.60

10:05:57

38

563.60

10:05:57

629

563.40

10:08:55

607

563.40

10:08:55

1471

563.60

10:21:21

700

563.60

10:21:21

1390

563.40

10:24:01

127

563.00

10:25:52

1100

563.00

10:25:52

159

563.00

10:25:52

442

563.80

10:32:29

844

563.80

10:32:29

1489

563.80

10:36:44

1369

563.60

10:44:57

1393

563.60

10:46:39

88

563.60

10:46:39

1300

563.20

11:00:00

1418

564.40

11:08:22

828

564.20

11:11:47

622

564.20

11:11:47

1412

564.00

11:15:19

1263

563.80

11:23:38

505

564.00

11:29:14

2

564.00

11:29:14

1495

563.80

11:30:40

1357

563.80

11:30:40

1263

563.00

11:35:30

664

562.80

11:43:03

664

562.80

11:43:03

1474

562.40

11:53:43

827

562.20

11:54:16

444

562.20

11:54:16

228

562.40

12:03:29

1088

562.40

12:03:29

53

562.40

12:03:29

178

562.40

12:03:29

178

562.40

12:03:29

402

562.40

12:03:29

500

562.40

12:03:29

1238

562.00

12:15:54

192

562.00

12:15:54

1369

562.00

12:16:36

1335

562.80

12:28:53

1700

563.80

12:45:07

450

563.60

12:47:03

1100

563.60

12:47:03

1139

564.00

12:55:00

325

564.00

12:55:00

896

564.00

12:55:00

373

564.00

12:55:00

1313

563.60

12:59:54

1377

563.60

13:05:34

1259

563.00

13:12:48

387

562.80

13:20:07

957

562.80

13:20:07

1387

562.60

13:21:35

412

563.00

13:29:18

1043

563.00

13:29:18

1332

562.80

13:30:08

669

563.40

13:32:17

731

563.40

13:32:17

493

563.80

13:36:56

774

563.80

13:36:56

1218

563.60

13:37:15

1094

562.80

13:42:03

381

562.80

13:42:03

1501

561.60

13:47:29

902

561.40

13:51:35

584

561.40

13:51:35

1326

561.20

13:55:47

130

561.40

14:01:55

1100

561.40

14:01:55

441

561.80

14:03:42

976

561.80

14:03:42

1471

562.00

14:12:45

586

561.60

14:18:37

586

561.60

14:18:37

35

561.60

14:18:37

1517

561.80

14:23:11

44

561.80

14:23:11

230

562.00

14:29:27

759

562.00

14:29:27

1146

562.00

14:29:27

1611

561.80

14:30:01

1308

562.60

14:31:47

156

562.60

14:31:47

1428

562.20

14:32:15

443

563.20

14:34:59

1021

563.20

14:34:59

1466

563.00

14:34:59

1401

563.20

14:38:20

444

563.40

14:42:00

1100

563.40

14:42:00

199

563.20

14:42:00

550

563.20

14:42:00

480

563.20

14:42:00

436

563.20

14:42:00

132

563.40

14:42:00

178

563.40

14:42:00

424

563.40

14:42:00

549

563.40

14:42:00

1469

563.20

14:47:14

652

563.40

14:48:33

773

563.40

14:48:33

1458

563.80

14:50:41

689

564.00

14:54:06

1387

564.40

14:56:46

139

564.80

14:59:59

1261

564.80

14:59:59

1362

564.80

14:59:59

519

564.40

15:00:01

1100

564.40

15:00:01

35

564.40

15:00:01

500

564.40

15:00:01

1363

564.60

15:02:12

1325

564.40

15:04:31

1341

564.20

15:07:11

315

564.40

15:10:07

1100

564.40

15:10:07

1383

564.20

15:10:50

339

564.80

15:16:14

67

565.20

15:16:47

605

565.20

15:16:57

32

565.20

15:16:57

1333

565.00

15:17:41

1225

565.00

15:17:41

1412

565.00

15:17:41

1392

564.60

15:22:33

354

564.20

15:23:22

1100

564.20

15:23:22

1427

564.20

15:25:17

587

564.20

15:29:47

711

564.20

15:29:47

97

564.20

15:29:47

586

564.20

15:32:06

23

564.20

15:32:06

35

564.20

15:32:06

711

564.20

15:34:06

383

564.20

15:35:06

256

564.20

15:35:06

3

564.20

15:35:06

35

564.20

15:35:06

1227

564.00

15:35:13

973

564.20

15:36:41

301

564.20

15:36:41

1511

564.20

15:40:54

1416

563.80

15:42:04

586

563.60

15:45:36

678

563.60

15:45:36

61

563.60

15:45:36

1422

563.60

15:49:36

1454

563.40

15:49:36

253

563.60

15:49:36

586

563.60

15:49:36

552

563.60

15:49:36

1427

563.20

15:54:42

391

563.20

15:55:53

391

563.20

15:55:53

706

563.20

15:55:53

1424

563.00

15:59:04

1340

562.80

16:00:11

543

562.40

16:03:26

149

562.40

16:03:58

636

562.40

16:04:02

1259

562.60

16:04:28

287

562.00

16:07:26

187

562.20

16:08:11

158

562.20

16:08:11

349

562.20

16:08:11

586

562.20

16:08:11

604

562.20

16:10:54

806

562.20

16:10:54

597

562.20

16:12:27

308

562.20

16:12:27

256

562.20

16:12:27

155

562.20

16:12:27

178

562.20

16:12:27

1317

562.20

16:13:17

577

562.00

16:16:09

586

562.00

16:16:09

307

562.00

16:16:09

35

561.80

16:18:07

36

561.80

16:18:07

2

561.80

16:18:07

2

561.80

16:18:07

51

561.80

16:18:11

195

561.80

16:18:11

2

561.80

16:18:11

1

561.80

16:18:12

46

561.80

16:18:57

1282

561.80

16:18:57

1357

561.40

16:19:29

1373

561.60

16:22:10

926

561.60

16:23:10


