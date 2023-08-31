The Papé Group Announces Grand Opening of Its Newest Dealership in Fremont, CA

EUGENE, OR / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / The Papé Group recently announced plans for the Grand Opening of its newest Papé Machinery dealership in Fremont, CA, focusing on John Deere Construction & Forestry equipment. Together with Papé's Kenworth, Hyster/Yale, and Ditch Witch dealerships, Papé is committed to providing customers throughout the Bay Area with comprehensive solutions for all of their construction, utility, transportation, and material handling needs.

The Papé Group has established a solid presence as a member of the East Bay community. This new store will allow customers to explore the latest equipment and technology dedicated to enhancing their operations. It will offer an enhanced customer experience by combining our largest equipment showroom to date, expanded service capacity, and a team dedicated to superior customer service.

To mark the opening of this new facility, Papé Machinery will host a Grand Opening Celebration on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. The event is open to the public and will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Following the opening ceremony, Papé team members will host guided walking tours of the facility and guests can enjoy lunch from prominent local food trucks.

Location: 43510 Osgood Road, Fremont, CA 94539

To learn more about Papé Machinery and its products, visit papemachinery.com.

About Papé: Papé is the premier capital equipment provider in the West. For 85 years, Papé has worked to maximize customers' uptime through top-quality equipment, convenient maintenance service, and the best customer service. This fourth-generation family-owned company is dedicated to providing customers with quality products and unmatched service. As the leading supplier of construction, logging, material handling, landscaping, trenching, and farm equipment, as well as semi-trucks and warehouse products, Papé effectively provides customers with end-to-end solutions.

Contact Information

Joe Liebersbach

Director of Client Strategy, FPW Media

joe@fpwmedia.com

541-953-9061

SOURCE: Papé