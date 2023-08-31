EPSO-G UAB: Consolidated results of the EPSO-G Group for H1 of 2023

Energy Transmission and Exchange Group EPSO-G (legal entity code 302826889, registered office address Gedimino pr. 20, Vilnius, Lithuania)

EPSO-G announces the consolidated results for the first half of 2023 of the group consisting of the holding company EPSO-G, the companies Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, Litgrid and Tetas and the associated company GET Baltic.

Key financial indicators for I H of 2023:

Key financial indicators H1 2023 H1 2022 Change, % Revenue, EUR million 221,1 230,2 -4,0 EBITDA, EUR million 44,2 13,7 223,7 Net profit, EUR million 31,5 -4,5 n/a ROE (last 12 months), % -2,5 2,6 - Adjusted* EBITDA, EUR million 31,5 33,6 -6,4 Adjusted* net profit, EUR million 11,5 12,8 -10,2 Adjusted* ROE (last 12 months.), % 7,8 9,8 -

* The recalculation of regulated revenue, cost and profitability indicators is made due to temporary regulatory deviations from the regulated profitability approved by the National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC). The calculation of the adjusted ratios shall take into account the adjustment of revenues for prior periods, which has already been approved by the NERC decision for the purpose of setting the regulated prices for transmission services for the reference period, and shall take into account the deviation between the profitability approved by the NERC for the reference period and the actual profitability, which will be taken into account by the NERC in setting the transmission prices for the following period

Annexes:

1. Condensed, consolidated and individual financial statements of the EPSO-G Group of 30 June 2023;

2. Press release.