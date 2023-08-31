VGP NV: Announces Closing of Seed Portfolio With New Joint Venture Partner Deka Immobilien

PRESS RELEASE



31 August 2023, 6:00pm, Antwerp, Belgium: VGP NV ('VGP' or 'the Group'), a European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, is pleased to announce that, further to the press releases dated July 24 and August 24, 2023, it has closed the seed portfolio transaction with the new joint venture with Deka Immobilien (the 'Fifth Joint Venture').

The transaction has been approved by the antitrust regulatory bodies.

The acquisition price for the seed portfolio corresponds to a gross asset value of over €700 million, resulting in a cash recycling for VGP of over €450 million.

A further two closings with the Fifth Joint Venture are set for 1Q24 and 3Q24, resulting in a total gross asset value of over €1.1 billion to be transferred and cash recycling for VGP of over €700 million for the three transactions combined.

CONTACT DETAILS FOR INVESTORS AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Investor Relations Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1433

investor.relations@vgpparks.eu Karen Huybrechts

(Head of Marketing) Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1432

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European owner, manager and developer of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. Founded in 1998 as a Belgian family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of circa 371 FTEs today operates in 17 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of June 2023, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 6.76 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.2 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information please visit: https://www.vgpparks.eu/en/