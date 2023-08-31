NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in Mowi due to dividend (214/23)

The Board of Mowi ASA (Mowi) has resolved on August 22, 2023 to distribute a quarterly dividend of NOK 2.00 per share. The Ex-date is September 1, 2023. According to NASDAQ Derivatives Markets Rules and Regulations A.3.4.7, adjustment for ordinary dividend shall be made for underlying specified with 100 % dividend adjustment in the Quotation list. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and regular forwards/futures in Mowi (MOWI). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1163921