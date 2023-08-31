Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.08.2023
WKN: A2QHPG | ISIN: SE0014960431
Frankfurt
31.08.23
17:03 Uhr
7,755 Euro
+0,280
+3,75 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
31.08.2023 | 18:27
57 Leser
Re:NewCell AB: Renewcell's CEO Patrik Lundström Exercises Warrants for Subscription of New Shares in the Company

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / Re:NewCell AB (publ) (FRA:6QP) (STO:RENEW) Re:NewCell AB's ("Renewcell" or the "Company") Chief Executive Officer, Patrik Lundström, has today exercised 6,970 warrants of series 2019/2023 in the Company for subscription of 453,050 new shares in the Company at a subscription price of SEK 48.43 per share. Patrik Lundström has previously exercised 3,494 warrants of series 2019/2023 for the subscription of 227,110 new shares in the Company. All warrants of series 2019/2023 have thus been exercised.

On 27 July 2023, Patrik Lundström sold shares in the Company for the purpose of using the sale proceeds in connection with an exercise of warrants of series 2019/2023 and intends to sell additional existing shares to enable payment of all shares that have been subscribed for today. The Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to extend the period for payment of the new shares up to and including 19 October 2023 to enable an orderly divestment.

Contacts:

Patrik Lundström
CEO
patrik.lundstrom@renewcell.com
+46 76 183 47 17

Toby Lawton
CFO
toby.lawton@renewcell.com
+46 70 242 29 47

About Renewcell

Founded by innovators from Stockholm's KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, Renewcell is a multi-award-winning sustaintech company based in Sweden. The company's vision is to make fashion circular.
Through its patented process, Renewcell is able to recycle cellulosic textile waste, such as worn-out cotton clothes and production scraps, transforming it into a pristine new material called CIRCULOSE®. Fast Company named Renewcell one of the World's Most Innovative Companies in 2021 and CIRCULOSE® was also included on TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Best Inventions 2020.
Renewcell is a publicly listed company with shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker name RENEW and ISIN code SE0014960431. FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser, +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se.

SOURCE: Re:NewCell AB (publ)

