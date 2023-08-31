Broadcast Management Group, Inc.: Virginia PBS and NPR station hires Broadcast Management Group to design and build its new broadcast center in Richmond, Virginia

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / Broadcast Management Group is embarking on a consulting agreement with VPM, Virginia's home for public media and a market leader in community news and information, in the creation of a new broadcast building in downtown Richmond. The new state-of-the-art facility will replace the current station in Chesterfield County, Virginia. In addition, BMG will create the technical design and integration build-out of VPM's new broadcast center.

BMG will work closely with SMBW Architects and JLL Project Management consultants on this large-scale project. The new 53,700-square-foot building will house 2 broadcast control rooms, 2 studios, several radio studios, video editing rooms, master control, and a technical center. VPM contracted BMG in August 2023 and is expected to conclude in early 2026.

"As a go-to source for news, arts & culture storytelling, and essential educational content and services, VPM is excited to engage BMG on the technical design and integration for our new headquarters in downtown Richmond. BMG's deep expertise in broadcast infrastructure and studio operations will ensure that our new home is equipped with the technology we need to serve our mission and our community," said Harry Orell, VPM's Vice President of Technology.

VPM Media Corporation operates public television stations VPM PBS, VPM Plus, VPM PBS KIDS, VPM Create, VPM WORLD, VPM News, and VPM Music, as well as Richmond NPR station VPM News (88.9 FM) and VPM Music (107.3 FM, 93.1 FM and 88.9-HD2). In the Northern Neck (89.1 FM) and Southside Virginia (90.1 FM).

"We are honored to work with the VPM Media Corporation management team, SMBW Architects, and JLL to build a new station that supports the progressive vision VPM has for the future of media," said Todd Mason, Chief Executive Officer of Broadcast Management Group.

BMG has worked with domestic and international broadcasters, consulting, designing, building, and installing broadcast facilities as part of its managed services division. In 2021, BMG built the BMG Cloud Control Center. It's the country's first facility designed for the broadcast cloud ecosystem. The cloud allows clients to spin up and down production services on demand, housing content management and storage systems, master control, and disaster recovery services. BMG is also a power user of technology via its live production division yearly, producing thousands of hours of live news, sports, music, and entertainment programming, benefiting its clients when designing broadcast centers.

Broadcast Management Group is a full-service global broadcast media company that provides managed services to networks, studios, agencies, and corporations founded in 2005. The company also produces live large-scale news, sports, music, and entertainment broadcasts. BMG operates a proprietary cloud broadcast ecosystem (BMG Cloud Control), which is leveraged by its managed services clients and own live broadcast productions. BMG offers broadcast and event technology, including mobile units, staging, lighting, and sound equipment from its East Coast and West Coast hubs. The company has offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C. BMG produces over 2,500 live broadcasts annually, including professional and NCAA sports, concerts, news, and entertainment events.

