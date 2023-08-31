Yum! Brands: KFC Foundation Funds $1 Million in Community Projects

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / Yum! Brands
The KFC Foundation is awarding $1 million in grants to 100 community-based non-profit organizations to make a project on their wish list come true. The KFC Foundation's Kentucky Fried Wishes program supports communities by funding community development projects on the wish lists of non-profit organizations.
"We're so inspired by the work of these incredible non-profits and honored to help serve joy by positively impacting hundreds of communities across the country with this funding," said Emma Horn, Executive Director of the KFC Foundation. "With our Kentucky Fried Wishes program in its third year, we're proud to double last year's donation amount and help fund more community projects than ever before."
Since 2021, the KFC Foundation's Kentucky Fried Wishes program has invested over $1.6 million to support over 160 local non-profit organizations.
This year's grant recipients represent a mix of nominations by local KFC restaurant teams and non-profit self-nominations, spanning over 35 different states and supporting a variety of causes and communities, including:
- Anson County Partnership for Children, located in Wadesboro, NC, works to make the county a better place for the youth by raising the quality of early care and education, supporting families, advancing child health, and expanding literacy. Several local KFC restaurant employees have volunteered their time helping Anson County Partnership for Children with events and programming. The Kentucky Fried Wishes grant will help the organization purchase and stock a book vending machine for one year in the waiting room of the local health department.
- Girl Scouts of North East Ohio (GSNEO), located in Macedonia, OH, works to build courage, confidence, and character in young girls. Local KFC Franchisee and previous Girl Scout, Sandra Rapp, serves on the GSNEO STEM Advisory and STEM Center Capital Campaign Committees and referred the organization to the Kentucky Fried Wishes program. The Kentucky Fried Wishes grant will help the non-profit build an ADA-accessible StarLab Dome to provide STEM-oriented educational experiences to girls and boys across its 18-county GSNEO region.
- Peer 1 on 1, located in Cypress, CA, creates a supportive and inclusive community that empowers youth and teens on the autism spectrum through personalized one-on-one interactions to enhance their social and communication skills. The local KFC generously offers meals to the children to support the organization's activities and the store manager introduced the organization to the grant program. The Kentucky Fried Wishes grant will provide funding for the organization's "quiet space," a construction project that will create a stress-relieving environment, aiding in faster relaxation and increased focus and productivity.
- Runway to Hope, based in Orlando, FL, provides direct support and aid to families fighting pediatric cancer. Jessica Phillips, KFC Corporate Field People & Culture Business Partner, referred the non-profit to the Kentucky Fried Wishes program because her family was a recipient of the organization's Family Assistance Program in 2018 & 2019. Runway to Hope provided Phillips' family with direct emergency financial assistance during that time. The Kentucky Fried Wishes grant will help fund toiletry kits prepared for pediatric cancer families to make patients as comfortable as possible while receiving treatment.
Kentucky Fried Wishes recipients are listed below by state.
Alabama
Birmingham Education Foundation Birmingham
Alaska
Catholic Social Services Anchorage
Family Promise Mat-Su Wasilla
Arizona
Angel Heart Pajama Project Tucson
Arizona Autism United Phoenix
Donkey Dreams Littlefield
California
ABC Hopes Corona
Life Learning Academy San Francisco
LMWS, Inc. (dba: Pacific Lifeline) Upland
Peer 1 on 1 Cypress
Riverside Area Rape Crisis Center Riverside
Special Needs Network, Inc. Los Angeles
StreetCode Academy East Palo Alto
Colorado
Housing Resources of Western Colorado Grand Junction
StableStrides Elbert
Connecticut
Connecticut Institute for the Blind d/b/a Oak Hill Hartford
Florida
Arc Broward Plantation
Friends of Manatee Lagoon West Palm Beach
Grand Avenue Economic Community Development Corp Orlando
New Life Mission Melbourne
Resilient Retreat, Inc. Sarasota
Runway to Hope Orlando
Save Our Seabirds, Inc. Sarasota
Seniors on a Mission, Inc. Jacksonville
St Francis Society Tampa
The Arc of Volusia County Daytona Beach
The McKenzie Project, Inc. Miami
The NASCAR Foundation Daytona Beach
Georgia
Called to Care, Inc. Tifton
Southwest Christian Care Union City Idaho
Bingham Health Care Foundation Blackfoot
RISE, Inc. Boise
Sleep in Heavenly Peace Twin Falls
Idaho
Bingham Health Care Foundation Blackfoot
RISE, Inc. Boise
Sleep in Heavenly Peace Twin Falls
Illinois
United Way of Central Illinois Springfield
Indiana
Genesis House Corydon
Indiana Canine Assistant Network Inc. Zionsville
Southeastern Church of Christ Indianapolis
Kentucky
Hardin County Schools Elizabethtown
Hazel Green Elementary School East Bernstadt
Inspire 1 Louisville
Louisville Ballet Louisville
Miniature Buddies, Inc. Walton
Pennyroyal Mental Health/Trace Industries Hopkinsville
Louisiana
Lowlander Center Many
Maine
Maine Discovery Museum Bangor
Massachusetts
Boys and Girls Club of Greater New Bedford New Bedford
Michigan
Flint STRIVE Flint
Life Remodeled Detroit
Pegasus Springs TRC National City
SLD Read Grand Rapids
Yad Ezra Berkley
Mississippi
Mississippians Against Human Trafficking Jackson
Stewpot Community Services, Inc. Jackson
We Will Go Jackson
Montana
Wild Souls Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Blue Springs
Nevada
CARE Chest Las Vegas
New York
Adaptive Sports Foundation Windham
Catholic Charities of Herkimer Domestic Violence Program of Herkimer County Ilion
Girls Inc. of New York City New York
Latina Sisters Support Commack
Massena Fire Department Massena
North Carolina
Anson County Partnership for Children Wadesboro
Irene Wortham Center Asheville
Simply Girls, Inc. Dunn
Unbroken Spirit Arden
North Dakota
Abused Adult Resource Center Bismarck
Ohio
Family Violence Prevention Center Xenia
Girl Scouts of North East Ohio Macedonia
Lutheran Community Services Bellefontaine
RTC Services Bellefontaine
Oregon
Chintimini Wildlife Center Corvallis
Circle of Friends Eugene
Evans Creek Retreat Stayton
Pennsylvania
Community Action Lehigh Valley Bethlehem
Crime Victim Center of Erie County Inc. Erie
Joyful Readers Philadelphia
Pittsburgh Zoo Pittsburgh
The Salvation Army Lock Haven
WPSU - Penn State University Park
Rhode Island
Jonnycake Center of Westerly Westerly
South Carolina
Dickerson Children's Advocacy Center Lexington
Dorchester Paws Summerville
North Myrtle Beach Rescue North Myrtle Beach
Project Cool Breeze Charleston
The Children's Museum of the Upstate Greenville
Walt's Waltz Greenville
South Dakota
Children's Care Hospital & School dba LifeScape Sioux Falls
Tennessee
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley Knoxville
KELCURT Foundation Soddy-Daisy
Samaritan House Family Ministries of Carson-Newman Jefferson City
Texas
Children's Museum of Brownsville Brownsville
Mesita PTA El Paso
Utah
The Christmas Box International Salt Lake City
Virginia
Beyond Boundaries Richmond
La Cocina VA DBA Kitchen of Purpose Arlington
The Heart Leaf Center Fairfax
Vermont
Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless Bennington
West Virginia
Jeremiah Tree Foundation Ona
Youth Services System, Inc. Wheeling
Wisconsin
The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center Milwaukee
Operating independently from KFC Corporation and led by a board including KFC franchisees, the KFC Foundation receives its financial support from the Franchise Donation Program, in which a portion of every case of Secret Recipe Fries sold at participating restaurants goes directly to the KFC Foundation.
KFC team members also help raise money for the KFC Foundation by inviting customers to Round Up their orders during designated Round Up windows. KFC customers can participate in this year's Round Up fundraising program at participating restaurants from Sept. 10 - Nov. 12, to help contribute to next year's Kentucky Fried Wishes non-profit grant recipients.
Kentucky Fried Wishes is just one way the KFC Foundation supports, empowers and serves joy to KFC restaurant employees and communities. The KFC Foundation also provides programs focused on education accessibility and financial assistance for KFC restaurant employees.
About the KFC Foundation
The KFC Foundation, an independent 501c3 organization, has provided over $31 million to support, empower and serve joy to more than 9,300 students, KFC restaurant employees and non-profits. The KFC Foundation's charitable programs include GED achievement, college scholarships, tuition coverage, community giving, savings matching and financial hardship assistance, all made possible by Round Up donations, purchases of KFC's Secret Recipe Fries and other donations. For more information, visit kfcfoundation.org.
*References to "KFC" "KFC Family" "we" and "our" refer to KFC's corporately owned restaurants and independently owned and operated franchises. Franchisees are the exclusive employer of their employees and as such are solely responsible for all employment related matters, including wage setting and benefits, in their restaurants.
