Yum! Brands: KFC Foundation Funds $1 Million in Community Projects

The KFC Foundation is awarding $1 million in grants to 100 community-based non-profit organizations to make a project on their wish list come true. The KFC Foundation's Kentucky Fried Wishes program supports communities by funding community development projects on the wish lists of non-profit organizations.

"We're so inspired by the work of these incredible non-profits and honored to help serve joy by positively impacting hundreds of communities across the country with this funding," said Emma Horn, Executive Director of the KFC Foundation. "With our Kentucky Fried Wishes program in its third year, we're proud to double last year's donation amount and help fund more community projects than ever before."

Since 2021, the KFC Foundation's Kentucky Fried Wishes program has invested over $1.6 million to support over 160 local non-profit organizations.

This year's grant recipients represent a mix of nominations by local KFC restaurant teams and non-profit self-nominations, spanning over 35 different states and supporting a variety of causes and communities, including:

Anson County Partnership for Children, located in Wadesboro, NC, works to make the county a better place for the youth by raising the quality of early care and education, supporting families, advancing child health, and expanding literacy. Several local KFC restaurant employees have volunteered their time helping Anson County Partnership for Children with events and programming. The Kentucky Fried Wishes grant will help the organization purchase and stock a book vending machine for one year in the waiting room of the local health department.

Girl Scouts of North East Ohio (GSNEO), located in Macedonia, OH, works to build courage, confidence, and character in young girls. Local KFC Franchisee and previous Girl Scout, Sandra Rapp, serves on the GSNEO STEM Advisory and STEM Center Capital Campaign Committees and referred the organization to the Kentucky Fried Wishes program. The Kentucky Fried Wishes grant will help the non-profit build an ADA-accessible StarLab Dome to provide STEM-oriented educational experiences to girls and boys across its 18-county GSNEO region.

Peer 1 on 1, located in Cypress, CA, creates a supportive and inclusive community that empowers youth and teens on the autism spectrum through personalized one-on-one interactions to enhance their social and communication skills. The local KFC generously offers meals to the children to support the organization's activities and the store manager introduced the organization to the grant program. The Kentucky Fried Wishes grant will provide funding for the organization's "quiet space," a construction project that will create a stress-relieving environment, aiding in faster relaxation and increased focus and productivity.

Runway to Hope, based in Orlando, FL, provides direct support and aid to families fighting pediatric cancer. Jessica Phillips, KFC Corporate Field People & Culture Business Partner, referred the non-profit to the Kentucky Fried Wishes program because her family was a recipient of the organization's Family Assistance Program in 2018 & 2019. Runway to Hope provided Phillips' family with direct emergency financial assistance during that time. The Kentucky Fried Wishes grant will help fund toiletry kits prepared for pediatric cancer families to make patients as comfortable as possible while receiving treatment.

Kentucky Fried Wishes recipients are listed below by state.

Alabama

Birmingham Education Foundation Birmingham

Alaska

Catholic Social Services Anchorage

Family Promise Mat-Su Wasilla

Arizona

Angel Heart Pajama Project Tucson

Arizona Autism United Phoenix

Donkey Dreams Littlefield

California

ABC Hopes Corona

Life Learning Academy San Francisco

LMWS, Inc. (dba: Pacific Lifeline) Upland

Peer 1 on 1 Cypress

Riverside Area Rape Crisis Center Riverside

Special Needs Network, Inc. Los Angeles

StreetCode Academy East Palo Alto

Colorado

Housing Resources of Western Colorado Grand Junction

StableStrides Elbert

Connecticut

Connecticut Institute for the Blind d/b/a Oak Hill Hartford

Florida

Arc Broward Plantation

Friends of Manatee Lagoon West Palm Beach

Grand Avenue Economic Community Development Corp Orlando

New Life Mission Melbourne

Resilient Retreat, Inc. Sarasota

Runway to Hope Orlando

Save Our Seabirds, Inc. Sarasota

Seniors on a Mission, Inc. Jacksonville

St Francis Society Tampa

The Arc of Volusia County Daytona Beach

The McKenzie Project, Inc. Miami

The NASCAR Foundation Daytona Beach

Georgia

Called to Care, Inc. Tifton

Southwest Christian Care Union City Idaho

Bingham Health Care Foundation Blackfoot

RISE, Inc. Boise

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Twin Falls

Idaho

Bingham Health Care Foundation Blackfoot

RISE, Inc. Boise

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Twin Falls

Illinois

United Way of Central Illinois Springfield

Indiana

Genesis House Corydon

Indiana Canine Assistant Network Inc. Zionsville

Southeastern Church of Christ Indianapolis

Kentucky

Hardin County Schools Elizabethtown

Hazel Green Elementary School East Bernstadt

Inspire 1 Louisville

Louisville Ballet Louisville

Miniature Buddies, Inc. Walton

Pennyroyal Mental Health/Trace Industries Hopkinsville

Louisiana

Lowlander Center Many

Maine

Maine Discovery Museum Bangor

Massachusetts

Boys and Girls Club of Greater New Bedford New Bedford

Michigan

Flint STRIVE Flint

Life Remodeled Detroit

Pegasus Springs TRC National City

SLD Read Grand Rapids

Yad Ezra Berkley

Mississippi

Mississippians Against Human Trafficking Jackson

Stewpot Community Services, Inc. Jackson

We Will Go Jackson

Montana

Wild Souls Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Blue Springs

Nevada

CARE Chest Las Vegas

New York

Adaptive Sports Foundation Windham

Catholic Charities of Herkimer Domestic Violence Program of Herkimer County Ilion

Girls Inc. of New York City New York

Latina Sisters Support Commack

Massena Fire Department Massena

North Carolina

Anson County Partnership for Children Wadesboro

Irene Wortham Center Asheville

Simply Girls, Inc. Dunn

Unbroken Spirit Arden

North Dakota

Abused Adult Resource Center Bismarck

Ohio

Family Violence Prevention Center Xenia

Girl Scouts of North East Ohio Macedonia

Lutheran Community Services Bellefontaine

RTC Services Bellefontaine

Oregon

Chintimini Wildlife Center Corvallis

Circle of Friends Eugene

Evans Creek Retreat Stayton

Pennsylvania

Community Action Lehigh Valley Bethlehem

Crime Victim Center of Erie County Inc. Erie

Joyful Readers Philadelphia

Pittsburgh Zoo Pittsburgh

The Salvation Army Lock Haven

WPSU - Penn State University Park

Rhode Island

Jonnycake Center of Westerly Westerly

South Carolina

Dickerson Children's Advocacy Center Lexington

Dorchester Paws Summerville

North Myrtle Beach Rescue North Myrtle Beach

Project Cool Breeze Charleston

The Children's Museum of the Upstate Greenville

Walt's Waltz Greenville

South Dakota

Children's Care Hospital & School dba LifeScape Sioux Falls

Tennessee

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley Knoxville

KELCURT Foundation Soddy-Daisy

Samaritan House Family Ministries of Carson-Newman Jefferson City

Texas

Children's Museum of Brownsville Brownsville

Mesita PTA El Paso

Utah

The Christmas Box International Salt Lake City

Virginia

Beyond Boundaries Richmond

La Cocina VA DBA Kitchen of Purpose Arlington

The Heart Leaf Center Fairfax

Vermont

Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless Bennington

West Virginia

Jeremiah Tree Foundation Ona

Youth Services System, Inc. Wheeling

Wisconsin

The Milwaukee LGBT Community Center Milwaukee

Operating independently from KFC Corporation and led by a board including KFC franchisees, the KFC Foundation receives its financial support from the Franchise Donation Program, in which a portion of every case of Secret Recipe Fries sold at participating restaurants goes directly to the KFC Foundation.

KFC team members also help raise money for the KFC Foundation by inviting customers to Round Up their orders during designated Round Up windows. KFC customers can participate in this year's Round Up fundraising program at participating restaurants from Sept. 10 - Nov. 12, to help contribute to next year's Kentucky Fried Wishes non-profit grant recipients.

Kentucky Fried Wishes is just one way the KFC Foundation supports, empowers and serves joy to KFC restaurant employees and communities. The KFC Foundation also provides programs focused on education accessibility and financial assistance for KFC restaurant employees.

About the KFC Foundation

The KFC Foundation, an independent 501c3 organization, has provided over $31 million to support, empower and serve joy to more than 9,300 students, KFC restaurant employees and non-profits. The KFC Foundation's charitable programs include GED achievement, college scholarships, tuition coverage, community giving, savings matching and financial hardship assistance, all made possible by Round Up donations, purchases of KFC's Secret Recipe Fries and other donations. For more information, visit kfcfoundation.org.

*References to "KFC" "KFC Family" "we" and "our" refer to KFC's corporately owned restaurants and independently owned and operated franchises. Franchisees are the exclusive employer of their employees and as such are solely responsible for all employment related matters, including wage setting and benefits, in their restaurants.

