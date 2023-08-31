ZCCM-IH 2023 HALF YEAR TRADING STATEMENTS

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC ("ZCCM-IH")

ISSUED ON: 31 August 2023

TRADING STATEMENT

In accordance with the Lusaka Securities Exchange ("LuSE") Listings Requirements, the Board of Directors of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH" or the "the Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "the Group") hereby advise the Shareholders of the Company that the Earnings per Share ("EPS") for the Half Year Ended 30 June 2023 for the Group and Company are expected to be lower approximately 194.80% and 54.58%, respectively, compared to the Half Year Ended 30 June 2022.

The Group's movement in EPS was primarily attributed to a 194.80% increase in losses to ZMW2.41 billion (USD125.84 million) compared to ZMW817.35 million (USD47.70 million) in the six months period ended 30th June 2022. This was underpinned by Mopani Copper Mines Plc's contributed loss of ZMW4.02 billion (USD209.87 million). Mopani's underperformance is due to increased cost of production, lower copper production, significant finance cost of ZMW1.54 billion (USD 80.29 million) (2022: ZMW 563 million (USD 31.74 million), investment asset impairment and fair value adjustment of ZMW6.7 billion (USD 302.8 million).

The Company's movement in EPS was attributed to a 54.58% reduction in profit to ZMW551.49 million (USD28.80 million) from ZMW1.21 billion (USD70.85 million) in 2022. The notable profit in 2022 was due to a substantial dividend payment from Kansanshi Mining PLC of ZMW769.80 million (US$43.5 million), in the prior year, which accounted for a significant portion of the revenue collected. Additionally, profit after tax in the half-year period 2023 was adversely affected by an increase in the income taxes to ZMW 222.2 million (US$ 11.63 million) from ZMW 2.4 million (US$ 131 thousand) recorded in 2022.

ZCCM-IH expects that the Unaudited Half Year Results for the period ended 30 June 2023 to be released on the Securities Exchange News Services ("SENS") and published in the local press on or about 1st September 2023. Accordingly, shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's Securities until publication of the results.

Shareholders are advised that the information contained in this trading statement has not been reviewed or reported on by the external auditors of the Company.

By order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Lusaka, Zambia - 31 August 2023

