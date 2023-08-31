Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 31
Invesco Select Trust plc
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities
UK Equity Shares (IVPU)
The Company announces that, on 31 August 2023 it repurchased 17,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 156.00p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.
The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 38,696,807.
The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 38,696,807 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 68,471,626.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
31 August 2023