Texas Capital Helps Unveil "The Cloud Kitchen" in South Dallas

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / On August 25, Texas Capital was proud to assist in the ribbon cutting and unveiling of The Cloud Kitchen, a project three years in the making. The new kitchen is located on the property of Cornerstone Baptist Church, a hub for community development and engagement in south Dallas. The Kings Academy, also supported by Texas Capital, is located on the church campus, as are a free laundromat and cooling station, fresh market, showers and a clothes closet for the homeless.

The Cloud Kitchen is a brand new, state-of-the-art commercial kitchen that will help stimulate the economy by providing a place for small businesses to grow and scale. Anyone, from caterers and bakers, can utilize the space. While there are several of these kitchens in south Dallas, food regulations require prepared food for sale to be prepared in a commercial kitchen. The location of The Cloud Kitchen will also allow for small businesses to leverage the existing Southpoint Market next door, which may serve as an outlet to sell goods from food entrepreneurs.

The project was done by The Real Estate Council's (TREC) young leaders program, the Associate Leadership Council (ALC), and Texas Capital gave a grant to fund the equipment. TREC Community Investors is a Certified Community Development Corporation that provides loans and grants as well as technical assistance and education for commercial real estate projects. Texas Capital's grant assisted in the renovation of the commercial space that became The Cloud Kitchen. Texas Capital is proud of this partnership and looks forward to a continually growing relationship.

To learn more, check out:

WFAA feature here

Dallas Morning News feature here

Dallas Business Journal feature here

About Texas Capital

Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the firm is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. For more information, please visit www.texascapital.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Texas Capital on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Texas Capital

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/texas-capital

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Texas Capital