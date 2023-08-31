Ericsson: Unleashing the Network Performance Excellence: Inspiring Stories From 5G Pacesetters

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / Ericsson:

As communication services providers focus on securing network energy performance and achieving sustainability goals, the best network no longer means fast and reliable. It's time to redefine the 'best network' as high-performing, energy-efficient, and sustainable.

Step into the world of Imagine Live Business Lounge, a unique and immersive webinar series by Ericsson. Breaking free from traditional webinar conventions, Imagine Live Business Lounge offers a refreshing and dynamic experience where business insights meet the comfort of a virtual lounge!



Webinar 2: Unleashing the Network Performance Excellence: Inspiring Stories from 5G Pacesetters

Date: September 7th, 2023, Thursday at 10:00 EDT

Duration: 1 hour

Mark your calendars and get ready to elevate your understanding of 5G acceleration and network performance optimization! The webinars will provide you with valuable insights, practical tips, and a glimpse into the future direction of connectivity.

We encourage you to register early to secure your spot. We look forward to your active participation in these insightful sessions!

