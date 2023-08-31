LogoTags Division of Ball Chain Mfg. Co., Inc. Proudly Donates Custom Challenge Coin to Pelham Village Police Department

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s (Ball Chain) promotional products division, LogoTags, is proud to support the Village of Pelham Police Department. Working collaboratively with Danny Green, Chief of Police for the Pelham Village Police Department, LogoTags carefully created a custom challenge coin bottle opener, as shown here: https://www.facebook.com/PelhamPDNY. "We were thrilled to design and donate this custom challenge coin to show our appreciation for the Village of Pelham Police Department personnel and their ongoing heroic efforts within the community," explains Dawn Milanese, LogoTags Division Manager.

Pelham Village Police Department Challenge Coin

Ball Chain is the exclusive supplier to the U.S. military for the iconic dog tag ID necklace worn by U.S. service personnel. To meet the increased demand for these necklaces in the marketplace, Ball Chain launched LogoTags two decades ago. LogoTags quickly expanded its product line by offering challenge coins, custom military dog tags, bottle openers, jewelry charms, key chains, custom metal tags and other custom items. Today, LogoTags offers every type of promotional product, catapulting it to the forefront of the promotional products industry.

In addition to offering the highest quality products at industry-leading prices, LogoTags is synonymous with exemplary customer service. LogoTags representatives ensure that all customers, and especially returning customers, such as law enforcement and military personnel who frequently purchase challenge coins, are treated with the greatest care and respect. LogoTags supplies challenge coins made of the highest quality brass and offers unlimited art changes and digital proofs free of charge distinguishing itself from competitors. Like the other Ball Chain businesses, LogoTags is committed to providing high-quality, authentic products to its customers through a transparent and secure supply chain.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and LogoTags, a division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.:

Bill Taubner, the current company President, honors his great-grandfather and grandfather who started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains, seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags, and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 4 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York, factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). LogoTags, Ball Chain's promotional products division, provides custom dog tags, military challenge coins, bottle openers, lapel pins, charms and metal tags to name just a few items. LogoTags fabricates custom promotional products at its Mount Vernon, New York, manufacturing facility and works with longtime production partners overseas to bring customers the finest items from across the globe. We put our heart into everything we do.

Contact Information

Bill Taubner

President

bill@logotags.com

914.664.7500

Related Images

Pelham Village Police Department Challenge Coin Pelham Village Police Department

SOURCE: Ball Chain Mfg. Co., Inc.