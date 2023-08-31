Ecofin Intends to Vote Against the Proposed Acquisition of TransAlta Renewables by TransAlta Corporation

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2023 / Ecofin, one of the top 3 minority shareholders of TransAlta Renewables, hereby informs its investors and the market of its intention to vote against the proposed acquisition of TransAlta Renewables by TransAlta Corporation at the current offer price of CAD13.00 per share. We believe that the offer doesn't reflect the intrinsic value of TransAlta Renewables ("the Company") which we believe is above CAD16.00 based on cash flows and multiples valuation.

The Management Information Circular confirms the fears expressed in our letter to the board of the Company on August 7th. We are concerned about the following: the lack of alternatives to a TransAlta Corporation offer leaving TransAlta Renewables at the mercy of the TransAlta Corporation offer, as well as the Company's Special Committee discussing offers above CAD18.00 per share prior to the December disclosure, yet agreeing to CAD13.00 now. Those discussions indicate a lack of vision on the intrinsic value of the Company and the opportunistic timing of the current offer.

As TransAlta Corporation has not yet entertained the idea of revising its offer, we hereby share with the investment community the letter we addressed to the boards and management teams of the two companies earlier this month. The letter highlights that "we believe that the fair value of TransAlta Renewables over the medium-term is well over the offer price…We hope the board and TransAlta Corporation will seriously consider our position, assess the risk of a failed offer and consider the positive prospect of converting the TransAlta Renewables' current shareholders into TransAlta Corporation shareholders."

To read the full letter as written to the boards of TransAlta Renewables and TransAlta Corporation as well as their management teams, click here.

About Ecofin

Ecofin is a sustainable investment firm with roots dating to the 1990s and a global footprint with offices in the US and UK. We are driven by the idea that sustainable investment can deliver strong risk-adjusted returns while making a true impact on the environment and society. Our strategies offer global solutions in private and public securities that address global challenges in climate action, water and sustainable communities. Through these strategies we seek to achieve positive impacts that align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and are accessible through a variety of vehicles. Ecofin Investments, LLC is the parent of registered investment advisers Ecofin Advisors, LLC and Ecofin Advisors Limited (collectively "Ecofin"). Learn more at www.ecofininvest.com.

