Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2023) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or "the Company'), a technology-driven real estate company focused on broadening access to institutional quality real estate investment opportunities, is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held in a virtual format on August 31, 2023.

Shareholders voted in favour of each of the matters considered at the Meeting, including setting the number of directors of the Company to six directors and electing each of Drew Green, Tirta Lui, Blair McCreadie, Jas Bagry, Jeff McCann and David Michaud as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year. Additionally, the shareholders voted to receive the financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, together with the auditor's report and to reappoint MNP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year.

About Parvis

Parvis is a technology-driven real estate investing platform. Focused on broadening access to institutional quality real estate investment opportunities, Parvis promotes greater access in this historically inaccessible and illiquid asset class. Enabled by blockchain technology, Parvis makes finding, tracking, and maximizing investments an experience that is both frictionless and empowering. Parvis Fintech Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Parvis, is registered as an Exempt Market Dealer in all Canadian Provinces. Parvis, headquartered in Vancouver, employs experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna and Montreal. Additional information about Parvis is available at www.parvisinvest.com and on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

